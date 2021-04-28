US Capitol rioter claims he called Speaker Pelosi a 'biatch' instead of 'b*tch', therefore should be released from jail

Lawyers for a man involved in the United States Capitol riots argued in court that their client had called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "biatch" — not a "b*tch".

This was less offensive, they said, making the case that Richard Barnett should be released from jail, reported CNN.

Barnett, a 60-year-old supporter of Donald Trump, was photographed during the riots sitting in Pelosi's office with his foot resting on her desk.

He is pleading not guilty to the charges of entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol while carrying a stun gun, aiding and abetting the disruption of the congressional session, and for theft of public property having allegedly took a letter from Pelosi's office.

While at the speakers desk, Barnett also left a note, which according to his lawyers read : "'Hey Nancy Bigo was here biatd".

According to CNN, they argued that Barnett — who goes by the nickname Bigo — had meant to write "biatch".

"Instead of writing the accusatory 'You b*tch' as the government falsely states, it only says 'biatd' and without the word 'you,'" wrote the lawyers.

Detained since January, released in April

Politico reported that Barnett was one of the first arrests made in the aftermath of the riots and has been detained since January.

A previous hearing had seen the judge label alleged rioters' actions as an assault on American democracy and ruled that Barnett should stay in jail as he awaits trial.

However, that ruling has now been overturned with another judge finding Barnett did not present the kind of danger to society that would warrant his pretrial detention.

"It’s not enough that the defendant participated in the Jan. 6 events," said U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper on Apr. 27.

Top image by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images