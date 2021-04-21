Uniqlo S'pore to launch League of Legends t-shirts at S$19.90

Earlier this week, popular multiplayer game "League of Legends" teased at its upcoming collaboration with Uniqlo.

Full collection

On April 21, Uniqlo Singapore unveiled the full collection, which consists of six t-shirts.

However, it did not reveal exactly when the collection will be launched.

The t-shirts feature designs inspired by popular characters like Jinx and in-game elements like Summoner's Rift and poros, as well as famous girl group K/DA.

Here's a look at the designs:

From S$19.90

The t-shirts will retail at S$19.90 each and come in sizes XXS to 3XL.

It will be available globally on Uniqlo's website and in-stores, while supplies last.

Top image from Uniqlo Singapore.