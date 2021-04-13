TPG offering 100GB for S$10 & 130GB for S$18 SIM-only plans for limited time

TPG, Singapore’s fourth telco, will be offering a free 100GB for S$10 and 130GB for S$18 SIM-only and prepaid plans from April 10 to July 11, 2021.

This is basically a free upgrade from their existing 50GB for S$10, and 80GB for S$18 SIM-only plan.

New users who subscribe to the plans within the period will get the additional 50GB data bonus immediately. Current users will be able to enjoy these plans upon renewing their subscription.

Check out the details here

The promotion is in celebration of their first anniversary.

Image from TPG