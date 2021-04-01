Bedok clearance sale has funfair toys going from S$1, runs from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021

If you've always failed at wining prizes at carnivals, here's your chance to "cheat the system".

Funfair specialist J'Kids Amusement is having a warehouse clearance sale on their game prizes from Apr. 1 until Apr. 4, 2021.

Initially held from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021, they have extended it to include the upcoming long weekend from today (Apr. 1) until Sunday (Apr. 4).

Prices start from as low as S$1.

Products on sale

This warehouse clearance sale feature predominantly soft toys in an assortment of designs and sizes.

They are also selling other items such as toy sets, a children's bicycle, and even some electronic gadgets.

A representative of J'Kids Amusement told Mothership that the items are game prizes for funfairs that cannot be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Hence, they are allowing customers to buy them at cheap prizes and clear the stock before the toys lose popularity.

Those who are keen can drop them a call or WhatsApp message at 8388 1786 to reserve a time slot to visit.

While there is currently no time limit imposed on each customer, most customers generally spend around 30 minutes in the warehouse.

J'Kids Amusement said they will take measures to manage crowds if necessary.

Folks who drive may be pleased to know that there is an open car park in front of the building.

J'Kids Clearance Sale

Address: Blk 3014 Bedok Industrial Park E #01-2146 Singapore, Singapore 489980

Event hours: Apr. 1 to 4, 10.30am to 9pm

Top images by J'Kids Amusement.