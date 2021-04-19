Spurs sack Jose Mourinho, interim manager is 29-year-old former youth player

In what is turning out to be an increasingly momentous day for football, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, Jose Mourinho, has been sacked from his post.

Tottenham announced the decision in a statement on its club website on April 19 (Singapore time).

Club chairman Daniel Levy paid tribute to the mercurial Portuguese, saying:

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Tottenham currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League, and have endured a recent string of bad results.

Mourinho, who won trophies and titles with two other English clubs (Chelsea and Manchester United) as well as in Italy (Inter Milan), Spain (Real Madrid) and Portugal (Porto), had been in charge of Tottenham for 17 months.

Although he managed to record some impressive victories over rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, Mourinho had stirred the ire of some fans for criticising his own players.

The Daily Star reported that Mourinho might receive a £16 million (S$29.7 million) payoff for his dismissal.

Ryan Mason, just 29

His replacement and interim manager, Ryan Mason, is a coach and former Tottenham player that rose through the ranks of the youth team.

He is just 29 years old, having played with the likes of Harry Kane and Andros Townsend.

Mason was forced to retire from playing football after suffering a skull fracture in 2017, but took up coaching afterwards.

In a twist of fate, he will likely be in charge of Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on April 25 at Wembley Stadium, with an opportunity to win a trophy for his club.

European Super League

Mourinho's sacking came on the same day it was announced that six of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, intended to form a "European Super League" with other giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

This might lead to Tottenham being unable to play in the Premier League, along with the other English clubs.

