Tokyo DisneySea to open in 2023 new Fantasy Springs featuring Tangled, Frozen & Peter Pan

Exciting.

Siti Hawa | April 17, 2021, 11:50 AM

A new expansion at Tokyo DisneySea will open to the public in 2023.

Fantasy Springs

The new area, Fantasy Springs, will feature attractions based on the Tangled, Frozen and Peter Pan movies.

According to Timeout, Fantasy Springs will have four new attractions, three restaurants, a souvenir shop and a hotel.

Here's a look:

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Tangled

This area will feature Rapunzel's tower overlooking the forest.

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Frozen

Here, a castle from Frozen can be seen at the foot of a snowy mountain.

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Peter Pan

This area will feature Peter Pan's hometown Neverland and a pirate ship.

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Photo via Tokyo Disney Resort

Find out more here.

Top photos via Tokyo Disney Resort

