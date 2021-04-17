Tokyo DisneySea to open in 2023 new Fantasy Springs featuring Tangled, Frozen & Peter Pan

A new expansion at Tokyo DisneySea will open to the public in 2023.

Fantasy Springs

The new area, Fantasy Springs, will feature attractions based on the Tangled, Frozen and Peter Pan movies.

According to Timeout, Fantasy Springs will have four new attractions, three restaurants, a souvenir shop and a hotel.

Here's a look:

Tangled

This area will feature Rapunzel's tower overlooking the forest.

Frozen

Here, a castle from Frozen can be seen at the foot of a snowy mountain.

Peter Pan

This area will feature Peter Pan's hometown Neverland and a pirate ship.

Find out more here.

Top photos via Tokyo Disney Resort