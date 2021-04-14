Texas Chicken to launch sambal chicken rice & chendol gula melaka soft serve on April 15

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Texas Chicken is introducing a limited-time menu that will be available from April 15 to May 26, 2021.
The new offerings include the Texas Chicken Sambal.
Sambal chicken meal from S$8.40
The Texas Chicken Sambal is essentially the fast food restaurant's fried chicken coated with a sambal sauce made of sambal paste, lemongrass, turmeric powder, assam juice, shallots, and other spices.
It is available as a two-piece sambal chicken combo (S$9.80), which has two pieces of sambal chicken, a small mashed potato, one honey butter biscuit and a regular Sjora Mango Peach.
There's also the one-piece sambal chicken and rice set (S$8.40), which includes one piece of sambal chicken, a serving of chicken-flavoured rice, a regular coleslaw and a regular Sjora Mango Peach.
Alternatively, the following items can also be purchase ala carte:
- One piece of sambal chicken (S$4.30)
- Chicken flavoured rice (S$1.50)
S$2.50 chendol soft serve
For dessert, one can try the chendol gula melaka soft serve (S$2.50).
It is a coconut-flavoured soft serve topped with red beans and pandan green jelly strings.
It is then drizzled with gula melaka syrup, with a sprinkling of sea salt.
Promotions
From April 15 to May 26, delivery orders with a minimum spend of S$20 will enjoy 10 per cent off using the promo code 10SAMBALZ upon check out.
Top image from Texas Chicken.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.