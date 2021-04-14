Back

Texas Chicken to launch sambal chicken rice & chendol gula melaka soft serve on April 15

Fasiha Nazren | April 14, 2021, 01:17 PM

Texas Chicken is introducing a limited-time menu that will be available from April 15 to May 26, 2021.

The new offerings include the Texas Chicken Sambal.

Sambal chicken meal from S$8.40

The Texas Chicken Sambal is essentially the fast food restaurant's fried chicken coated with a sambal sauce made of sambal paste, lemongrass, turmeric powder, assam juice, shallots, and other spices.

It is available as a two-piece sambal chicken combo (S$9.80), which has two pieces of sambal chicken, a small mashed potato, one honey butter biscuit and a regular Sjora Mango Peach.

Photo from Texas Chicken.

There's also the one-piece sambal chicken and rice set (S$8.40), which includes one piece of sambal chicken, a serving of chicken-flavoured rice, a regular coleslaw and a regular Sjora Mango Peach.

Photo from Texas Chicken.

Alternatively, the following items can also be purchase ala carte:

  • One piece of sambal chicken (S$4.30)

  • Chicken flavoured rice (S$1.50)

S$2.50 chendol soft serve

For dessert, one can try the chendol gula melaka soft serve (S$2.50).

Photo from Texas Chicken.

It is a coconut-flavoured soft serve topped with red beans and pandan green jelly strings.

It is then drizzled with gula melaka syrup, with a sprinkling of sea salt.

Promotions

From April 15 to May 26, delivery orders with a minimum spend of S$20 will enjoy 10 per cent off using the promo code 10SAMBALZ upon check out.

Top image from Texas Chicken.

