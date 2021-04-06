S'pore taxi driver, 55, loses 20kg in 1 year after neglecting his health for past 13 years

"Do not trade [your] health for money. It will never be enough."

This was what 55-year-old Ng Kok Chye said in a Facebook post as he shared about his weight-loss journey in Facebook group Singapore Taxi Driver.

Speaking to Mothership, Ng said that he was previously 110kg. Now, he has cut that weight to about 90kg.

Before:

Now:

Received wake-up call as he picked up passengers with health problems

Ng has been working as a taxi driver for the past 13 years. During this time, he "[focused] on (his) daily earnings" and neglected his health.

On top of pre-existing health conditions such as hypertension and high cholesterol, which he is on medication for, Ng was diagnosed with pre-diabetes in early 2020.

"With long hours just sitting, eating and sleeping, I put on a lot of body weight," he said.

He would also give himself "plenty of excuses" not to exercise, resulting in his health deteriorating.

As he picked up passengers who were going for dialysis, or those with amputated limbs, he began worrying for his health and decided to change his lifestyle and diet.

"This really made me wake up," he said.

Changed diet and lifestyle

Determined to change his lifestyle, Ng told Mothership that he started doing HIIT workouts on YouTube in April 2020. Initially, he struggled to complete even basic workouts, but his fitness improved over time.

During the Circuit Breaker, he would do high intensity exercises about five to six times a week. Noting that this was not the best exercise routine, he has since recalibrated his workouts after doing more research.

Once the Circuit Breaker period ended, he would go out to the park to do resistance training and some brisk walking.

He also had to make drastic changes in his diet. Previously, Ng used to snack regularly — a habit which he has since given up.

Now, he doesn't eat any meals after 2 to 3pm, and is more mindful of his caloric intake. His breakfast, for instance, is likely to be a "high-nutrition" meal involving oats, chia seeds and a bit of honey.

After exercising at night, he will eat a small snack of walnuts or blueberries.

Hopes to inspire others

Eventually, over the course of a year, he lost around 20kg and significantly improved his blood sugar readings.

Currently, Ng still exercises three to four times a week in the evening after he ends his driving shift.

He is also on the road for fewer hours — the time he puts into work daily has reduced from 11 to 12 hours to about 10 hours.

Ng said that he still has a "long way to go" in terms of improving his health, but hopes that his story will inspire others, who are overweight and lack exercise, to start thinking about their health.

"At age 55, I can do it, so can you," he said.

Top photo via Ng Kok Chye, Singapore Taxi Driver/FB.