Jewelry shop in Yew Tee sells Sun Wu Kong-inspired gold rings & bangles

A local jewelry shop Gold Scale has recently launched a series of 916 gold ring and bangle of design resembling the golden fillet that Sun Wu Kong wears on his head.

This design is available for a limited time, Gold Scale stated in a recent Facebook post.

Here's how it looks:

This design is available for ring sizes between 8 and 28.

You can also order bangles of this design.

More details

The quirky design has garnered queries from a number of interested buyers in the comment section.

Mothership understands on Apr 13 that the 916 gold ring will weigh between 5.54g and 7.54g, costing between S$526++ and S$712++.

For the 916 gold bangle, it can weigh between 9.66g and 10.63g. The price of the bangle ranges from S$906++ to S$1007++.

The prices are determined by the gold weight and the gold price of the day.

Here's the post:

Top photos via Gold Scale Yew Tee/Facebook