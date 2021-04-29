Stray cat wanders into Ngee Ann City to people-watch from level 2 ledge

One cat has decided to people-watch from a prime spot in town on Wednesday (Apr. 28) morning.

The cat, which has been given the name "Escape Artist" by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), had sneaked into Ngee Ann City.

It was then found chilling on a ledge on Level 2.

The SPCA was alerted when no one could coax her to leave the dangerous hiding spot.

The cat was described to be "relatively skittish and nervous", perhaps due to being in a foreign environment and feeling taken aback by the public attention.

Fortunately, SPCA eventually managed to secure her, and the feline is now safe with the team.

Here's the full post:

Top image via SPCA/Facebook