Back

Stray cat wanders into Ngee Ann City to people-watch from level 2 ledge

It was later rescued by the SPCA.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 29, 2021, 02:24 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

One cat has decided to people-watch from a prime spot in town on Wednesday (Apr. 28) morning.

The cat, which has been given the name "Escape Artist" by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), had sneaked into Ngee Ann City.

Photo via SPCA/Facebook.

It was then found chilling on a ledge on Level 2.

The SPCA was alerted when no one could coax her to leave the dangerous hiding spot.

Photo via SPCA/Facebook.

The cat was described to be "relatively skittish and nervous", perhaps due to being in a foreign environment and feeling taken aback by the public attention.

Fortunately, SPCA eventually managed to secure her, and the feline is now safe with the team.

Photo via SPCA/Facebook.

Here's the full post:

Top image via SPCA/Facebook

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.