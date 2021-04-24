Customers bring flasks, cooler jugs & more to Starbucks China's Earth Day free coffee promo

In commemoration of Earth Day, Starbucks China gave away free tall-sized (approximately 355ml) drinks to customers who brought their own reusable cups.

This promotion would only take place for an hour on Apr. 22, from 11am to 12pm.

The first 40 customers who bring their reusable cups may also enjoy a free upgrade to oat milk coffee.

Snaking queues

Many showed up, which resulted in snaking queues at multiple Starbucks outlets across the country.

Unusual containers

While most brought their reusable cups, some tried to push their luck by bringing bigger drink receptacles.

Examples include a ceramic teapot, a wine glass, a hot water flask, empty water cooler jugs, ceramic bowls, and even pails.

People also brought a tin can and a sauce container that had been emptied out.

Amount of coffee given the same

One account pointed out that it was pointless to bring a huge cup or container, as these customers would only get the same amount of coffee as everyone else.

Anything for more free coffee, it seems.

Top image via Starbucks China and 狐狸想偷天上月 on Weibo