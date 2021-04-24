Back

Customers bring flasks, cooler jugs & more to Starbucks China's Earth Day free coffee promo

Trying their luck.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 24, 2021, 01:47 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In commemoration of Earth Day, Starbucks China gave away free tall-sized (approximately 355ml) drinks to customers who brought their own reusable cups.

This promotion would only take place for an hour on Apr. 22, from 11am to 12pm.

The first 40 customers who bring their reusable cups may also enjoy a free upgrade to oat milk coffee.

Screenshot via Starbucks China's Weibo

Snaking queues

Many showed up, which resulted in snaking queues at multiple Starbucks outlets across the country.

Photo via Starbucks China's Weibo

Photo via Starbucks China's Weibo

Photo via Starbucks China's Weibo

Photo via Starbucks China's Weibo

Unusual containers

While most brought their reusable cups, some tried to push their luck by bringing bigger drink receptacles.

Examples include a ceramic teapot, a wine glass, a hot water flask, empty water cooler jugs, ceramic bowls, and even pails.

Photo via sunniton's Weibo

Photo via sunniton's Weibo

Photo via 狐狸想偷天上月's Weibo

Photo via sunniton's Weibo

Photo via sunniton's Weibo

People also brought a tin can and a sauce container that had been emptied out.

Photo via 金融八卦女's Weibo

Photo via 金融八卦女's Weibo

Amount of coffee given the same

One account pointed out that it was pointless to bring a huge cup or container, as these customers would only get the same amount of coffee as everyone else.

Photo via 糖XIAO莉's Weibo

Photo via 糖XIAO莉's Weibo

Photo via 糖XIAO莉's Weibo

Anything for more free coffee, it seems.

Top image via Starbucks China and 狐狸想偷天上月 on Weibo

Workplace of recent Covid-19 community case to close due to lapses in safe management measures: MOM

MOM reminded employers to adhere to safe management measures.

April 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

PM Lee at US climate summit: S'pore's strategy goes beyond meeting emission caps or implementing carbon tax

Singapore can help the global push for sustainability as a financial hub too.

April 24, 2021, 11:23 AM

How to be an APAC business leader & raise 3 kids with no helper? With mistakes, great sacrifice & work-life ‘harmony’.

Lisa Yeoh, APAC vice president for sales and commercial operations at contact lens manufacturer CooperVision opens up about the realities of juggling work and life with a challenging job that involves frequent travel (save for the pandemic).

April 24, 2021, 11:00 AM

Mark Lee overcome with emotion while sharing fear of losing youngest child to kidney disease

He choked up while recounting the period in 2018.

April 24, 2021, 10:10 AM

US climate summit: What top carbon emitters US, China & India are committing to tackle climate change

Biden said, "Time is short, but I believe we can do this. And I believe that we will do this.”

April 24, 2021, 01:29 AM

Wisma Atria & Lucky Plaza among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on April 23

The full update.

April 24, 2021, 12:27 AM

Chan Chun Sing, Ong Ye Kung & Lawrence Wong bid farewell to ministries after reshuffle

They will be taking over new ministerial roles starting May 15.

April 24, 2021, 12:22 AM

Bangladeshi worker, 37, dies after excavator attachment falls on him at Ubi worksite

The worker sustained fatal injuries.

April 23, 2021, 09:37 PM

S'pore Premier League player gets S$250 for Young Player of the Month award

He contained his excitement quite well.

April 23, 2021, 06:54 PM

S'porean woman, 31, leaves raw beef at the doorstep of man she thought had molested her

They are neighbours who live on the same floor.

April 23, 2021, 06:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.