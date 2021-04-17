Unorthodox prizes The Star Awards should maybe consider

We are all pretty familiar with Mediacorp’s Star Awards as an annual show, or even television tradition, much like the Emmy Awards.

But I’ll be honest, I have not cared much for it.

The last time I remembered watching the awards was in 2004 and 2005 and that was because my parents were a fan of 7pm weekday dramas like “Portrait of Home” (同心圆) and “Double Happiness” (喜临门).

But that’s not to say I don’t have an opinion of the show, despite my apparent apathy.

On March 12, Mediacorp released a 24-minute clip of all of the Star Awards that have taken place since it was first held in 1994.

And suffice to say, seeing the clip did stir up some memories because, let’s face it, we grew up watching some of these actors and actresses.

I mean, who doesn’t know Mark Lee, Patricia Mok, Xiang Yun, Gurmit Singh, unless you have been living under a rock.

However I also think it’s high time that the Star Awards create more prizes for the following categories to shake up its format a little, and draw in more people like me.

Such as:

Most likely to avoid going to the toilet: Kids of celebrities

Can we just give it up for the kids of celebrities who attend the event for a moment? I mean when you’re barely out of primary school, few things are as exciting as watching your parent receive an award on stage because he or she appeared on television.

They might have drank too much water before the event, but when your parents are pretty much the biggest figure in your life, few of them would think of going to the toilet for fear of missing out the crowning moment of their father or mother.

Just look at Eleanor Lee, Quan Yifong’s daughter in 2007, beaming with pride the moment her mother reads out her note on stage after receiving her award for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes.

Or the two children of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, Chen Yixin and Chen Yixi, here in 2011, watching their mother receive the award for All Time Favourite Artiste.

It’s worth noting that both Chen Yixi and Lee are now in the running for the most popular male and female artistes for Star Awards 2021.

Such is the trajectory of inspiration when you decide to skip a toilet break to watch your parents.

Most uniformly dressed crowd outside of National Service

All of the men, except for Mark Lee and Gurmit Singh

If there’s one consistent thing that seems to be consistent for over 25 years of the Star Awards, it’s that the colour palette of the men’s outfits can be counted on one hand -- pretty much like the uniform you find in the SAF.

Just look at these moments from the Star Awards in 1997, and 2016 and tell me how many of the men are wearing a colour apart from the typical black, grey and white.

Gurmit Singh gets a pass because he once showed up in purple at Star Awards 2010...

ditto Mark Lee, seen here in 2001, looking freshly zapped with gleaming silver hair:

Even the great Chow Yun-Fat could not escape the generic suit and bowtie at the inaugural Star Awards in 1994, which some might argue that he set the expected fashion sense for all future male actors at the show.

Best headgear: Chen Liping at Star Awards 2000 and Gurmit Singh at Star Awards 2005

Speaking of Gurmit Singh, he should also win an award for being the only person to ever wear a beanie on top of a suit to the Star Awards.

Few can pull off this look with such grace and elegance but then, few people can scramble over seats like Singh, still looking crisp, sharp and classy.

This is an award that he will have to share with Chen Liping however, who in 2000 looked very much ahead of her time, with a workout headband worthy of the most ardent Zumba Practitioner.

Most nostalgic artiste: Xie Shaoguang

Seeing Xie receive his awards in 2005 for the final time really hits home just how much time has passed since he graced our TV sets with his unreal acting chops.

As of 2021, Xie has retired from showbiz for more than 15 years.

It doesn’t help that it’s also quite hard to find out how he’s doing too, according to Huang Biren.

But if one thing is for certain, it’s that Xie continues to occupy a special place in the hearts of most viewers, including this writer who will never forget his character of Yang Xiong (杨雄) in Holland V.

Turns out Mediacorp does have its own online Spoof Awards

But perhaps because the award categories have been more or less the same for over the past 25 years, it’s great to hear that Mediacorp is finally working on capturing the apathetic yet meme-savvy crowd.

I mean, there’s a reason why they put out an advertisement last year, looking for a Meme-in-Chief.

They have even been giving out spoof awards on Instagram for categories such as Sassiest Sidekick, Worst Boss, Cutest Bromance or even Saddest Brozone.

And to top it off, they have even awarded Herman Keh with the Most Meme-Worthy Face.

Star Awards to air on Apr. 18

The Star Awards will be airing on Apr. 18, 2021, and will be held at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) and the HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel.

Themed Connect! (星起点), it will showcase two years of productions in one ceremony.

The show will be hosted by Guo Liang and Quan Yifong, with entertainment provided by both local and overseas stars, such as Fann Wong, Jeanette Aw, Mark Lee, Joanna Dong, Ella Chen, and Gigi Leung.

The overseas celebs will join live from satellite studios in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

You find out more information about the show here.

This sponsored article actually made the author feel like watching the Star Awards again