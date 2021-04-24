Back

SMRT bus driver suspended after almost running pedestrian over in Choa Chu Kang

Scarily close shave.

Mandy How | April 24, 2021, 09:57 PM

An SMRT bus driver has been suspended after very nearly running a pedestrian over.

Footage of the incident, which was captured by another vehicle on the road, was posted online by SG Road Vigilante.

According to the page, the close call had occurred on Apr. 23 at 7:44am in Choa Chu Kang.

Bus service 190 filmed was turning into frame, but it did not stop when confronted with a flashing green man at a road crossing.

As a result, a pedestrian who had just begun to cross the street nearly met with the impact of the large vehicle.

Thankfully, the woman was alert and managed to dodge the bus by a hair's breadth, while the driver behind the dashcam exclaimed in shock.

Staring after the receding bus, the woman then turned back the way she came.

In response to queries from Mothership, Lee Yong Heng, director of bus operations at SMRT Buses said, “We have reviewed the video of the incident. The bus captain is suspended pending investigation. Safety is top priority for us.”

Top image via SG Road Vigilante

