STB not changing how SingapoRediscovers vouchers redeemed despite low take-up rate

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said it is not going to change how SingapoRediscovers vouchers are redeemed.

This is despite the low redemption rate of these vouchers with more than 70 per cent of adult Singaporeans having not done so.

Redemption started in December 2020 and the vouchers expire at the end of June 2021.

But current redemption methods will stay, according to STB, as reported by CNA.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said at a press conference held after the tourism board's annual industry conference that STB will stick to the current redemption regime as “there are no plans to change the fundamental mechanics of the scheme” and will remain a “digital-only process”.

He also said "physical touch points at the CCs (community centres) or the physical platforms that have been established by our booking partners" will remain to help those less digitally-savvy.

Tan also said a sign that redemption is not difficult is due to the decline in the number of people showing up at the physical touchpoints set up at the community centres over the last few weeks.

“And I hope that's also partly a reflection of the fact that once you've tried it at least once, you actually find that it's not difficult at all,” he said.

Wait-and-see for better deals?

According to STB, the wait-and-see attitude of Singaporeans could play a part in holding out for a better deal in the near future.

“One of the big factors that we've noticed is people are waiting for the next better deal (or) the next offer,” Tan said.

“We have worked with the booking partners and on our own to push up marketing efforts to encourage people not to wait.”

Trade and industry minister Chan Chun Sing said in a written parliamentary reply earlier in the week that the government is not planning to change the scheme’s redemption deadline of June 30 “for now”.

Top photo via Unsplash