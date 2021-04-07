Back

STB not changing how SingapoRediscovers vouchers redeemed despite low take-up rate

Status quo.

Belmont Lay | April 07, 2021, 03:29 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said it is not going to change how SingapoRediscovers vouchers are redeemed.

This is despite the low redemption rate of these vouchers with more than 70 per cent of adult Singaporeans having not done so.

Redemption started in December 2020 and the vouchers expire at the end of June 2021.

But current redemption methods will stay, according to STB, as reported by CNA.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said at a press conference held after the tourism board's annual industry conference that STB will stick to the current redemption regime as “there are no plans to change the fundamental mechanics of the scheme” and will remain a “digital-only process”.

He also said "physical touch points at the CCs (community centres) or the physical platforms that have been established by our booking partners" will remain to help those less digitally-savvy.

Tan also said a sign that redemption is not difficult is due to the decline in the number of people showing up at the physical touchpoints set up at the community centres over the last few weeks.

“And I hope that's also partly a reflection of the fact that once you've tried it at least once, you actually find that it's not difficult at all,” he said.

Wait-and-see for better deals?

According to STB, the wait-and-see attitude of Singaporeans could play a part in holding out for a better deal in the near future.

“One of the big factors that we've noticed is people are waiting for the next better deal (or) the next offer,” Tan said.

“We have worked with the booking partners and on our own to push up marketing efforts to encourage people not to wait.”

Trade and industry minister Chan Chun Sing said in a written parliamentary reply earlier in the week that the government is not planning to change the scheme’s redemption deadline of June 30 “for now”.

Top photo via Unsplash

MOE: 4 pairs of primary schools & 5 pairs of secondary schools to merge by 2024

Mergers.

April 07, 2021, 02:59 PM

Covid-19 kills 3 million people in 16 months

New deaths piling up.

April 07, 2021, 02:49 PM

Kym Ng told to pose 'topless' for album cover in the 90s as she was deemed not famous enough

She asked the studio to be cleared for her "topless" photoshoot.

April 07, 2021, 02:43 PM

Randall Tan never thought he would end up with wife Melody Chen after their first on-screen kiss in 1998

The couple married 20 years later in 2008 and are proud parents of four-year-old twins.

April 07, 2021, 02:43 PM

Lazada goes physical with pop-up store at Robinson's old 3rd floor spot in Raffles City

It will be open from Apr. 2 to 18.

April 07, 2021, 02:40 PM

Otters swim in Redhill condo pool, eat nearly all the fish in pond

Out for a dip on a hot day.

April 07, 2021, 01:33 PM

2 former NParks directors charged after allegedly accepting bribe in form of S$258.42 hotel stay

The bribe was allegedly "an inducement to advance the business interest of the giver’s company with NParks."

April 07, 2021, 01:20 PM

Najib served with bankruptcy notice over S$550 million tax bill

He could lose his parliamentary seat as well as his eligibility to contest party polls and national elections if declared a bankrupt.

April 07, 2021, 12:25 PM

Punggol KFC suspended for 2 weeks for selling food that was unclean or contained foreign matter

Suspended until Apr. 19.

April 07, 2021, 12:11 PM

Controversy over Netflix film 'Seaspiracy', explained

A brilliant exposé, vegan propanganda, or both?

April 07, 2021, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.