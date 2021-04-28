S'pore online shop sells cartoon tang yuans & Disney buns, orders backlogged till Aug. 2021

Here's a cute treat for those looking to surprise bae or your kiddos.

An online retail shop in Singapore, Happy Cart, is selling cartoon-themed steamed buns and tang yuans.

With plenty of familiar characters to drool over.

Disney-themed steamed buns and more

First up, you'll recognise characters from the Winnie-the-Pooh cast, as well as Chip and Dale.

There's also steamed buns designed as your favourite Disney princesses – essential for a fairytale-esque celebration.

If you're not a Disney person, don't fret, as there's other adorable animations to choose from.

It seems that there's even an option to mix-and-match your favourite buns, with options that include Angry Birds and Minions from Despicable Me.

Cartoon tang yuans

Alternatively, you can choose to munch on any of these lovable cartoon tang yuans.

Aside from generic animal cartoon options, there are also characters from Monsters Inc and Sesame Street, even Donald Duck.

Sweet.

How to order

According to a Facebook post, one simply has to send a personal message to Happy Cart, to place an order.

You'll then be directed to join a chat group for your nearest collection point.

According to another Facebook comment from the Hawkers' United – Dabao 2020 group, the tang yuan is going at S$18 for 50 pieces, while the steamed buns are going at S$8.80 for six minis (random) or S$5.50 for two buns of standard size.

Orders for cartoon tang yuans are currently backlogged till July to August.

Top image via Happy Cart Facebook