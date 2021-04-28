Back

S'pore online shop sells cartoon tang yuans & Disney buns, orders backlogged till Aug. 2021

Abundance of cute.

Lean Jinghui | April 28, 2021, 11:55 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here's a cute treat for those looking to surprise bae or your kiddos.

An online retail shop in Singapore, Happy Cart, is selling cartoon-themed steamed buns and tang yuans.

With plenty of familiar characters to drool over.

Disney-themed steamed buns and more

First up, you'll recognise characters from the Winnie-the-Pooh cast, as well as Chip and Dale.

Winne-the-Pooh characters, and Chip and Dale. Image via Happy Cart Facebook

There's also steamed buns designed as your favourite Disney princesses – essential for a fairytale-esque celebration.

Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, Jasmine and Snow White. Image via Happy Cart Facebook

If you're not a Disney person, don't fret, as there's other adorable animations to choose from.

Image via Happy Cart Facebook

Zhu Bajie? Image via Happy Cart Facebook

It seems that there's even an option to mix-and-match your favourite buns, with options that include Angry Birds and Minions from Despicable Me.

Image via Happy Cart Facebook

Cartoon tang yuans

Alternatively, you can choose to munch on any of these lovable cartoon tang yuans.

Image via Happy Cart Facebook

Aside from generic animal cartoon options, there are also characters from Monsters Inc and Sesame Street, even Donald Duck.

Image via Happy Cart Facebook

Image via Happy Cart Facebook

Sweet.

How to order

According to a Facebook post, one simply has to send a personal message to Happy Cart, to place an order.

You'll then be directed to join a chat group for your nearest collection point.

According to another Facebook comment from the Hawkers' United – Dabao 2020 group, the tang yuan is going at S$18 for 50 pieces, while the steamed buns are going at S$8.80 for six minis (random) or S$5.50 for two buns of standard size.

Orders for cartoon tang yuans are currently backlogged till July to August.

Top image via Happy Cart Facebook

Istana open house restarts to celebrate Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa following Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back.

April 28, 2021, 11:46 AM

S'pore sends oxygen tanks to support India's fight against Covid-19

India has been reeling from a huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

April 28, 2021, 11:09 AM

CapitaStar app lets you dine & shop for Mother's Day with up to 39% off

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Al Hussain Restaurant at Blk 822 Tampines Street 81 suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until May 10, 2021.

April 28, 2021, 10:52 AM

YouTube terminates Beow Tan channel for violating policies

All the videos have been removed.

April 28, 2021, 10:28 AM

S'porean, 19, gets 3.5 years' jail & 8 strokes of cane for repeatedly slashing man with knife after he refused to help buy cigarettes

He committed the offence in October 2020.

April 28, 2021, 02:05 AM

M'sian couple in S'pore appealing for S$280,000 donations for premature baby with partially developed organs

In order to save mother and child, a doctor at KK Hospital had to perform an emergency caesarean.

April 28, 2021, 01:55 AM

5 workers from Westlite Woodlands likely reinfected with Covid-19: MOH

Several others were found to be shedding fragments of the virus.

April 27, 2021, 11:36 PM

Sometimes, improving transport infrastructure in S’pore means removing space on roads

And replacing it with bus lanes, cycling paths, or wider footpaths.

April 27, 2021, 08:56 PM

S'porean wanted by FBI for money laundering & illegal petroleum deliveries to North Korea

A ship that he used to deliver petrol to the country was also seized.

April 27, 2021, 07:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.