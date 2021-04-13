Back

Popular S'pore Polytechnic chicken rice stall moves to Redhill Market, set meals from S$3.50

Affordable food.

Fasiha Nazren | April 13, 2021, 12:02 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you were formerly a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student, here's a taste of nostalgia.

SP's popular chicken rice

Among the numerous food options from SP's six food courts, one of the more popular ones is the chicken rice from Food Court 3.

Photo from SP3 Chicken Rice's Facebook page.

Photo from Google Maps.

Based on more than 100 reviews on Google, most praised the well-loved chicken rice stall which started operations in 2013.

Screenshot from Google Review.

Screenshot from Google Review.

Screenshot from Google Review.

Now at Redhill Market

Unfortunately for SP students, the chicken rice stall has ceased operations at the school food court.

Since April 1, the chicken rice stall has rebranded as SP3 Chicken Rice and opened a stall at Redhill Market.

SP3 Chicken Rice still maintains its relatively affordable pricing, with meals starting from S$3.50.

Here's what they have at the new outlet:

  • Hainanese roasted chicken rice with egg (S$3.50)

  • Chicken cutlet rice with egg (S$3.50)

  • Hainanese chicken rice with egg (S$3.50)

  • Three Combination: Roasted, steamed and chicken cutlet (S$5)

Photo from SP3 Chicken Rice's Facebook page.

Not bad.

Details

85 Redhill Lane #01-69 Singapore 150085

Opening hours: 8:30am to 7:30pm daily, closed on Tuesdays

Top image from Google Maps and SP3 Chicken Rice's Facebook page.

M'sia fried chicken chain sets up stall at Bukit Merah, offers 4 wings for S$3

Fried goodness.

April 13, 2021, 11:46 AM

The Coastal Settlement offering afternoon high tea set at S$38 for 2 pax

Available daily.

April 13, 2021, 11:45 AM

1 year of wearing masks in S'pore: From hoarded commodity to part of daily life

Wearing masks in public may continue well after the threat of Covid-19 in Singapore.

April 13, 2021, 11:34 AM

S'pore & M'sia PMs to discuss border reopening when they meet in May 2021: Hishammuddin

He said he "will make sure" both leaders talk about the issue.

April 13, 2021, 11:22 AM

S'porean host Danny Yeo said Patrick Lee once yelled at him to 'get out' in front of an audience

Oh no.

April 13, 2021, 10:49 AM

Lost beagle at risk of running onto Tanjong Pagar road subdued with dustbin cover by passers-by

The only way to deal with a skittish dog at 2am in the morning,

April 13, 2021, 03:07 AM

Heng Swee Keat does meet-the-people session as usual after stepping aside as PM-in-waiting

Heng reassured residents that he was not retiring.

April 13, 2021, 02:20 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 12, 2021

Today's update in full.

April 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

Canada govt reportedly vowed to withdraw funding from a forum if it gave Taiwan president an award

The forum said they haven't decided on the winner yet.

April 12, 2021, 10:21 PM

Man allegedly called Grab driver a 'beggar' & threatened to get 'inspector' son to detain him

The driver wrote: "No matter how rich you are, people like you can never buy class."

April 12, 2021, 09:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.