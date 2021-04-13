Popular S'pore Polytechnic chicken rice stall moves to Redhill Market, set meals from S$3.50

If you were formerly a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student, here's a taste of nostalgia.

SP's popular chicken rice

Among the numerous food options from SP's six food courts, one of the more popular ones is the chicken rice from Food Court 3.

Based on more than 100 reviews on Google, most praised the well-loved chicken rice stall which started operations in 2013.

Now at Redhill Market

Unfortunately for SP students, the chicken rice stall has ceased operations at the school food court.

Since April 1, the chicken rice stall has rebranded as SP3 Chicken Rice and opened a stall at Redhill Market.

SP3 Chicken Rice still maintains its relatively affordable pricing, with meals starting from

Here's what they have at the new outlet:

Hainanese roasted chicken rice with egg (S$3.50)

Chicken cutlet rice with egg (S$3.50)

Hainanese chicken rice with egg (S$3.50)

Three Combination: Roasted, steamed and chicken cutlet (S$5)

Not bad.

Details

85 Redhill Lane #01-69 Singapore 150085

Opening hours: 8:30am to 7:30pm daily, closed on Tuesdays

Top image from Google Maps and SP3 Chicken Rice's Facebook page.