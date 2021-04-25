Back

S'porean man, 58, started working out after several health issues, lost 17kg in 3 years

His body pains have ceased since he embarked on his fitness journey.

Kayla Wong | April 25, 2021, 06:46 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 58-year-old Singaporean man has managed to lose 17kg in just three years.

Not only that, the bodily aches he used to experience were now gone.

And he credits all these to a consistent workout routine and perseverance despite the difficulty of sticking to it.

Had a wake-up call when doctors said he needed spinal surgery

Taking to Facebook to share how he managed to turn his health around, Shi Qing Yuan revealed that when he was 53 years old in 2016, he had several health issues like borderline hypertension, as well as knee and back pains from sciatica -- pain involving the sciatica nerve.

Screengrab via Shi Ying Quan/Facebook

At 103kg, he was also overweight.

Furthermore, he was told by doctors that he needed spinal surgery for his sciatica, as well as lifelong blood pressure medication.

That was when he realised he was the one responsible for his own health, and that he should do something to take control of his health again.

"Aug. 16, 2016, was the day when I decided to take charge of my health and wellness," he told Mothership.  

Started with daily walks

Shi first started with 3-5km daily walks.

After 50 days, he managed to drop 10kg, which he said was "enough" for him to start jogging.

Shi said that when he first started exercising, he experienced "aches and pains", and had "poor aerobic endurance".

But since he understood that that was to be expected, he pushed on and continued with his workout plan.

He fitness level eventually improved over time, and in 2018, he was able to start running, managing to run 10 to 12km each time.

He even completed his first half marathon, which is about 21km long.

While he sustained injuries along the way, he said the experience taught him to help his body recover properly through rehabilitation so he could carry on running.

"As I walked and jogged longer distances, my knee and back pains began to disappear as my body adapted to (the) activity," he said in his Facebook post.

Changed his diet

Shi's gradual improvement in his health was aided by a change in his diet too.

He reduced his sugar intake by half, and took in less carbohydrates as well, eating less rice, breads and cakes.

On the other hand, he consumed more protein like fish and chicken, introduced a lot more greens and fruits to his meals, and drank enough water to hydrate properly.

The transformation in his health was visible from the outside -- he lost 17kg in the span of three years, weighing 86kg in 2019.

Image via Shi Qing Yuan/Facebook

Shi is now an avid marathoner, having taken part in dozens of races.

Picture courtesy of Shi Qing Yuan

Picture courtesy of Shi Qing Yuan

The medals he collected from these races were displayed prominently in his home as well, and are testament to the hard work he has put in all these years.

Picture courtesy of Shi Qing Yuan

Shi, who now continues to work out 10 to 12 hours a week, has set his sight on his first marathon, and hopes to do ultramarathons eventually -- a remarkable feat considering the rude awakening he received on his health just a couple of years ago.

Never too late to get fit

Hoping to motivate others like him who needed to turn their health around, Shi wished to debunk the common perception that it's too late to get healthy if one is advanced in age.

He also hoped his personal story would inspire others to get started in their fitness journey as well.

Picture courtesy of Shi Qing Yuan

While he admits there were days when he felt "lazy" and didn't feel like working out, he said he was able to overcome the inertia by following two principles: being consistent, and continuing to persevere.

For those who find it hard to get off the couch and start moving, he said: "Rain or shine, just go out and do it."

However, he said it is ultimately up to each individual to take charge of their health, saying "advice is only good if taken". He continued:

"Most people, especially the elderly, find it difficult to kickstart (their fitness journey) because they don't see themselves at the finish line.

They cannot imagine themselves even at the start.

The biggest factor I believe to help one succeed is the desire to be well, as well as following through and acting on that desire to become well.

Pushing through pain is not about suffering or punishing yourself, but it's about understanding your body limits and setting realistic tolerance levels to progress through them."

Top image courtesy of Shi Qing Yuan 

S'pore researchers find that antiseptic throat spray can reduce Covid-19 spread in high-risk settings

The researchers said that the drugs would be able to complement other preventive measures in high-transmission settings, such as cruises ships and prisons.

April 25, 2021, 06:17 PM

40 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 25, 2021

Afternoon update.

April 25, 2021, 04:02 PM

Seagull struggles to stay afloat as 'friend' hitches ride on it in mid-air

Yeet.

April 25, 2021, 03:34 PM

Serangoon woman allegedly berated delivery workers for stepping on her doorstep with 'black dirty shoes'

Her neighbour revealed that she has to clean the corridor with disinfectants every single night.

April 25, 2021, 03:14 PM

Japanese man, 39, told his 35 girlfriends different birthday dates so he can get multiple gifts

A lot of birthdays.

April 25, 2021, 01:56 PM

Lim Kim San's grandnephew can be seen playing football for English club in Netflix documentary series

Singapore connection.

April 25, 2021, 01:33 PM

Taiwanese boy, 7, in coma after allegedly being thrown more than 20 times during Judo lesson

Heartbreaking.

April 25, 2021, 01:28 PM

Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 8 cyclists in middle of Bishan Flyover at midnight

If the driver wasn't paying attention, many lives would have been in danger.

April 25, 2021, 01:14 PM

Flexibility & work-life balance: What is driving demand for co-working spaces in S'pore?

A flexible, hybrid workplace solution.

April 25, 2021, 01:10 PM

10 men taken to hospital after accident involving lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road

They were sent to Ng Teng Foong General Hospital.

April 25, 2021, 12:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.