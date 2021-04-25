S'porean man, 58, started working out after several health issues, lost 17kg in 3 years

A 58-year-old Singaporean man has managed to lose 17kg in just three years.

Not only that, the bodily aches he used to experience were now gone.

And he credits all these to a consistent workout routine and perseverance despite the difficulty of sticking to it.

Had a wake-up call when doctors said he needed spinal surgery

Taking to Facebook to share how he managed to turn his health around, Shi Qing Yuan revealed that when he was 53 years old in 2016, he had several health issues like borderline hypertension, as well as knee and back pains from sciatica -- pain involving the sciatica nerve.

At 103kg, he was also overweight.

Furthermore, he was told by doctors that he needed spinal surgery for his sciatica, as well as lifelong blood pressure medication.

That was when he realised he was the one responsible for his own health, and that he should do something to take control of his health again.

"Aug. 16, 2016, was the day when I decided to take charge of my health and wellness," he told Mothership.

Started with daily walks

Shi first started with 3-5km daily walks.

After 50 days, he managed to drop 10kg, which he said was "enough" for him to start jogging.

Shi said that when he first started exercising, he experienced "aches and pains", and had "poor aerobic endurance".

But since he understood that that was to be expected, he pushed on and continued with his workout plan.

He fitness level eventually improved over time, and in 2018, he was able to start running, managing to run 10 to 12km each time.

He even completed his first half marathon, which is about 21km long.

While he sustained injuries along the way, he said the experience taught him to help his body recover properly through rehabilitation so he could carry on running.

"As I walked and jogged longer distances, my knee and back pains began to disappear as my body adapted to (the) activity," he said in his Facebook post.

Changed his diet

Shi's gradual improvement in his health was aided by a change in his diet too.

He reduced his sugar intake by half, and took in less carbohydrates as well, eating less rice, breads and cakes.

On the other hand, he consumed more protein like fish and chicken, introduced a lot more greens and fruits to his meals, and drank enough water to hydrate properly.

The transformation in his health was visible from the outside -- he lost 17kg in the span of three years, weighing 86kg in 2019.

Shi is now an avid marathoner, having taken part in dozens of races.

The medals he collected from these races were displayed prominently in his home as well, and are testament to the hard work he has put in all these years.

Shi, who now continues to work out 10 to 12 hours a week, has set his sight on his first marathon, and hopes to do ultramarathons eventually -- a remarkable feat considering the rude awakening he received on his health just a couple of years ago.

Never too late to get fit

Hoping to motivate others like him who needed to turn their health around, Shi wished to debunk the common perception that it's too late to get healthy if one is advanced in age.

He also hoped his personal story would inspire others to get started in their fitness journey as well.

While he admits there were days when he felt "lazy" and didn't feel like working out, he said he was able to overcome the inertia by following two principles: being consistent, and continuing to persevere.

For those who find it hard to get off the couch and start moving, he said: "Rain or shine, just go out and do it."

However, he said it is ultimately up to each individual to take charge of their health, saying "advice is only good if taken". He continued:

"Most people, especially the elderly, find it difficult to kickstart (their fitness journey) because they don't see themselves at the finish line. They cannot imagine themselves even at the start. The biggest factor I believe to help one succeed is the desire to be well, as well as following through and acting on that desire to become well. Pushing through pain is not about suffering or punishing yourself, but it's about understanding your body limits and setting realistic tolerance levels to progress through them."

Top image courtesy of Shi Qing Yuan