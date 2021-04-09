S'pore shuttle bus driver plays mobile game while driving in Yishun

A bus driver was seen playing a game on his mobile phone while shuttling passengers from Yishun MRT station to Orchid Country Club.

The incident was made public after a woman took to Facebook to voice her concerns over the driver's conduct.

In a Facebook post that showed a 14-second video of the bus driver in action, he can be seen glancing at his phone screen to track his game progress, while simultaneously operating the bus.

Sitting behind the driver, the woman and her son observed that he was engaged in his mobile game throughout the duration of the drive.

She said: "Even driving on the curved road, he did not stop!"

Concerned for her life and those on board that the driver's "irresponsible" actions had "endangered", the woman submitted her feedback to Orchid Country Club's management.

The club's shuttle service is operated by ComfortDelGro.

Driver terminated

On behalf of the organisation, the chief branding and communications officer Tammy Tan apologised for the incident and emphasised that they do not condone such unsafe driving behaviour.

Additionally, she assured that an investigation had been conducted and “stern disciplinary action” had been taken against the driver, who has since been terminated.

Under Singapore's Road Traffic Act, it is an offence to drive while using a handheld mobile communication device.

If caught red-handed, drivers are liable to a fine not exceeding S$1,000 or jail for a term not exceeding six months or to both upon conviction.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$2,000 or jail for a term not exceeding one year or to both upon conviction.

