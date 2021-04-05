Back

SIM student from Myanmar allegedly detained by military after interview with CNN

SIM has declined to comment on the issue as they are unable to verify the details regarding the case.

Julia Yeo | April 05, 2021, 05:37 PM

At least six people were reportedly arrested and held at a military interrogation centre in Myanmar after they were interviewed by CNN on Apr. 2 (Friday).

SIM student detained by Myanmar military

According to Myanmar Now, armed men in plain clothes were seen grabbing at least five people from Mingaladon Market and two others from Ten Mile Market after CNN's chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward wrapped up the street interviews and left with her crew.

At least three of those who have been detained spoke to CNN, including Yin Thet Tin, who is a student at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

According to Ro Nay San Lwin, a prominent Myanmar activist, Yin had gone to Mingaladon Market to buy some snacks, when she was approached by Ward.

Yin Thet Tin responded to the questions, and after the CNN camera crew left, she was said to be "abducted" by the military.

Ro Nay San Lwin added that her parents had tried to meet her, but were rejected by the military. He further wrote that she was taken to an interrogation centre.

Warning that her life is "at high risk at this moment", he claimed that she would be tortured at the interrogation centre.

Speaking to Mothership, Ro Nay San Lwin shared that he was informed about Yin through informants living in Myanmar.

SIM "refused to speak out" for student, claimed activist

He added that SIM had declined to speak up for Yin Thet Tin, saying that some students from SIM had contacted him about the Singapore university's refusal.

A spokesperson from SIM shared with Mothership that they were informed by one of their students from Myanmar on Apr. 3 about the detention of Yin Thet Tin, and confirmed that she is a student at the school.

"We confirm Ms Yin is our student who has completed her study with SIM in December 2020 and is awaiting her graduation in August," the spokesperson said.

However, the spokesperson declined to comment further on the issue as they were unable to verify the details of the case and have no further information.

According to The IrrawaddyCNN's camera crew had been given guided tours around Myanmar, and were accompanied by an army escort.

After stallholders and shoppers at one of the markets noticed CNN at the location, many staged an improvised anti-military protest by banging pots and pans, shouting anti-regime slogans.

After the crew left the market, one of the military vehicles from her convoy turned back and arrested two women who were part of the impromptu protest, The Irrawaddy reported.

Top image via Ro Nay San Lwin/Twitter

