SIM student from Myanmar allegedly detained by military after interview with CNN

At least six people were reportedly arrested and held at a military interrogation centre in Myanmar after they were interviewed by CNN on Apr. 2 (Friday).

SIM student detained by Myanmar military

According to Myanmar Now, armed men in plain clothes were seen grabbing at least five people from Mingaladon Market and two others from Ten Mile Market after CNN's chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward wrapped up the street interviews and left with her crew.

At least three of those who have been detained spoke to CNN, including Yin Thet Tin, who is a student at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

According to Ro Nay San Lwin, a prominent Myanmar activist, Yin had gone to Mingaladon Market to buy some snacks, when she was approached by Ward.

She went to Mingaladon market to get some snacks. As she was asked some questions by @CNN’s correspondent @clarissaward, answered as a respect.



3/6 — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) April 3, 2021

Yin Thet Tin responded to the questions, and after the CNN camera crew left, she was said to be "abducted" by the military.

Ro Nay San Lwin added that her parents had tried to meet her, but were rejected by the military. He further wrote that she was taken to an interrogation centre.

Warning that her life is "at high risk at this moment", he claimed that she would be tortured at the interrogation centre.

She was abducted after interview. Her parents tried to meet her but they were not allowed as Terrorists gang refused. She was taken to Shwe Pyi Thar interrogation Center where she would be tortured. Her life is at high risk at this moment.



4/6 — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) April 3, 2021

Speaking to Mothership, Ro Nay San Lwin shared that he was informed about Yin through informants living in Myanmar.

SIM "refused to speak out" for student, claimed activist

He added that SIM had declined to speak up for Yin Thet Tin, saying that some students from SIM had contacted him about the Singapore university's refusal.

THREAD: Singapore Institute of Management refused to speak out for their student abducted by Myanmar SAC Terrorists#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Apr3Coup #MilkTeaAlliance #AntiFascistRevolution2021 1/6 pic.twitter.com/nBXqdAlU7H — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) April 3, 2021

A spokesperson from SIM shared with Mothership that they were informed by one of their students from Myanmar on Apr. 3 about the detention of Yin Thet Tin, and confirmed that she is a student at the school.

"We confirm Ms Yin is our student who has completed her study with SIM in December 2020 and is awaiting her graduation in August," the spokesperson said.

However, the spokesperson declined to comment further on the issue as they were unable to verify the details of the case and have no further information.

According to The Irrawaddy, CNN's camera crew had been given guided tours around Myanmar, and were accompanied by an army escort.

After stallholders and shoppers at one of the markets noticed CNN at the location, many staged an improvised anti-military protest by banging pots and pans, shouting anti-regime slogans.

After the crew left the market, one of the military vehicles from her convoy turned back and arrested two women who were part of the impromptu protest, The Irrawaddy reported.

Top image via Ro Nay San Lwin/Twitter