Up to 80% off electronics, beauty products, groceries & more from now to Apr. 4

If the Shopee pi pi pi pi pi pi tune from Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day last year is still stuck in your head, I have some bad wonderful news for you. Shopee is having yet another sale.

Named the 4.4 Mega Shopping Day, Shopee’s first mega sale of the year lasts from now to April 4. Expect 28 per cent cashback, tons of million $ discount deals and over four million vouchers during this period.

Are your palms sweaty and your heart pounding from excitement yet?

Here are the promotions you should watch out for to make the most of the sale.

Crazy Flash Deals

Shopee will have 18 flash deal time slots: 2am, 1am, 2am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm.

If this sounds overwhelming, we’ve put together a list of key time slots you should be looking out for.

12am to 1am: Up to 80% off electronics and beauty products

10am to 11am: S$0.40 deals with free shipping

2pm to 3pm: Bubble tea deals

3pm to 4pm: S$0.99 durian and fruits deals

7pm to 8pm: 44 per cent (and more) off soju

11pm to 12am: Discounts on bestsellers across categories

4.4 Lowest Prices

On April 4, Shopee will release best selling items for less than S$44. Participating brands include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more.

More info on all the products going on sale here.

Dream Bag Sale

If you catch yourself constantly pining for your dream bag, you’ll probably want to camp for Shopee’s Dream Bag Sale happening on April 4, 4:40pm. (Shh, we won’t tell your boss.)

There are only five Chanel Classic Flap bags up for grabs, going at S$10,270 each — more than S$2,000 off its retail price.

Start camping here.

Million $ Discount Mega Deals

Lasting all-day on April 4, the Million $ Discount Mega Deals feature authentic products from favourite local and overseas brands at the lowest price guaranteed. Look forward to 50 per cent off these familiar products and brands:

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple Homepod Mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S21

iPad Mini

UMD office chairs

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

Dibea vacuum cleaner

Osim

SK-II

The deals will be released at 12am, 12pm and 8pm.

To hype yourself up, take a look at the products on offer here.

Deals to watch out for

Apple Airpods Pro with Apple Warranty

Original price: S$319

Sale price: S$245

Purchase here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G or S21+ Plus 5G (128GB/256GB) with free gift and one-year Samsung warranty

Original price: S$1,178

Sale price: S$903

Purchase here.

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser 150ml

Original price: S$79

Sale price: S$38.90

Purchase here.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex 100ml (7th Generation)

Original price: $284

Sale price: $162

Purchase here.

TTL Sweet Touch Strawberry Beer, 330ml [Bundle of 6]

Original price: S$21

Sale price: S$18

This deal is exclusive to Shopee. Purchase here.

Dibea F20 MAX Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Local Set

Original price: S$499

Same price: S$195

Purchase here.

Other Shopee promotions

Other than the abovementioned, Shopee is running a wide range of other promotions during this period.

Two-hour brands flash sale: Upsized brands storewide discounts of more than 25 per cent, from 12am to 2am, and 10pm to 12am on April 4.

4.4 Mega Price Drop: Slash prices by S$0.10 for each comment or like on Shopee’s official account @shopeesg on Shopee Feed from 12pm to 4:04pm, and 8pm. The prices will be finalised at 4:04pm each day, with products released at 8pm. The price drop runs from March 29 to April 4.

Under $2 dining mania: Dining e-voucher under $2 from brands like LiHo, Milksha, Old Chang Kee and more. Shopee supermarket sale: Best price guaranteed and sales up to 90 per cent off. Four top spenders can walk away with a Novita Air Purifier worth S$449.

Check out Shopee’s 4.4 Mega Shopping Day microsite for more details and promotions.

New users can enjoy $7 off a minimum spend of $15 with the exclusive promo code SHOPEEXMS .

