Japan's Shiroi Koibito ice cream sandwich now available at S'pore's Don Don Donki for S$4.90

While stocks last.

Kayla Wong | April 25, 2021, 07:24 PM

Japan released a limited-edition Shiroi Koibito ice cream sandwich in February this year.

The ice cream sandwich was supposed to taste very similar to the well-known cookies made by Japanese manufacturer Ishiya as the same ingredients were used.

Now available in Singapore

While it was initially reported that the sweet treat was only available in Japan, fans in Singapore will be delighted to know that the dessert is now available in Singapore's Don Don Donki outlets.

Each ice cream sandwich costs S$4.90 and can be found at the ice cream section.

Picture courtesy of Mothership reader

The Shiroi Koibito white chocolate drink, however, does not appear to be available yet in Singapore.

Top image via Mothership reader & Google Maps

