Scoot flights banned from entering Hong Kong after 2 passengers test positive for Covid-19

Hong Kong has banned Scoot flights from landing in the city for two weeks, from Apr. 16 to Apr. 29, a press release by the city's government stated.

The ban follows the detection of two passengers with Covid-19 on a Scoot passenger flight (TR980) which arrived in Hong Kong on Ap. 11.

One passenger also failed to comply with the requirements specified under the city's Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation.

The press release added that this resulted in Hong Kong's Department of Health invoking a regulation to ban Scoot flights from Singapore.

Scoot to work on reinforcing protocols

In response to the ban, Scoot said both of the passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 had carried "valid negative pre-departure Covid-19 test results," CNA reported.

The airline also pointed out that a third passenger who had negative pre-departure test results, and tested negative on arrival in Hong Kong, was found to have testing and travel-related documents that did not meet the city's requirements.

Scoot added that it would work with ground handling agents to reinforce protocols in checking documents and that all passengers on its flights are in compliance with regulatory requirements.

It also apologised to passengers affected for the period of the ban.

Ban on Scoot flight began on the day SIA restriction expired

The ban on Scoot flights to Hong Kong began on the same day that a suspension of Singapore Airlines (SIA) expired.

Previously, SIA's flight route from Singapore to Hong Kong was suspended from Apr. 3 to Apr. 16 after a transit passenger flying from Singapore to Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Hong Kong.

This passenger had a negative pre-departure test result, but subsequently tested positive after arriving in Hong Kong.

In addition, three other transit passengers also failed to comply with regulatory requirements set by the Hong Kong authorities.

They also had negative pre-departure test results in their places of origin, but their test documents were later found to have not fully met the regulatory requirements of the Hong Kong authorities.

