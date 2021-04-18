SCDF elite rescue divers deployed to retrieve 2 bodies from S'pore River

SCDF Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) divers retrieved two bodies from the Singapore River near Clarke Quay Central on Apr. 18.

SCDF personnel were seen in some photos that were taken along the Singapore River and posted on Facebook early on Sunday morning (Apr. 18).

The Facebook post claimed that it was a drowning incident.

SCDF statement

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that they received a call for a water rescue incident at around 2am.

There was no sign of the persons upon their arrival.

Divers from SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to do an underwater search with the help of an underwater Remotely-Operated Vehicle (ROV).

SCDF explained that the ROV allows underwater search operations to be conducted using sonar-imaging equipment that maps out underwater terrain. This reduces risks for the divers due to poor visibility underwater, and also reduces search time.

The police told Mothership that the bodies of two men, aged 26 and 28, were found and retrieved from the waters.

They were pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police added that no foul play is suspected. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Rudy Ferragamo/FB.