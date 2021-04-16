Fruit rojak & gelato stalls in Joo Chiat join forces to sell rojak gelato, free scoops available on Apr. 17-18, 2021

Two stalls selling vastly different items of the same coffee shop have decided to collaborate to launch a new item because why not?

Located next to each other at 64 Joo Chiat Place, fruit rojak stall Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak and gelato stall Ice Ke Lim have come up with Gelato Fruit Rojak.

Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak makes their rojak according to a 40-year-old Kuala Lumpur fruit rojak recipe with an added twist of having the option to add ngor hiang crispy fried prawn fritters and fried fish skin.

Ice Ke Lim specialises in locally inspired gelato flavours such as Bak Kwa, Milo Kopi, and Chendol, with optional pairings with homemade fried mantou (Chinese steamed buns).

Despite sharing the same surname, the two stall owners are unrelated.

In conjunction with this new product launch, they are having a joint giveaway this weekend (Apr. 17 and 18).

Gelato giveaway

To qualify for the giveaway, a representative of Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak told Mothership that you need to check in at both Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak and Ice Ke Lim on Facebook and like both their respective Facebook pages.

You can then redeem a free scoop of vanilla gelato topped with the dark nutty rojak sauce and youtiao (dough fritters) at either stall.

No purchase is necessary but the free servings are limited to 10 per day.

Upgraded fruit rojak gelato selling at S$15

If you've missed the giveaway and all 10 servings have been redeemed, fret not. The rojak gelato is also selling at S$6.90.

They have an upgraded version for sale at S$15.

Unlike the free version that comes with a single scoop of vanilla gelato without rojak fruits, you can choose two scoops of gelato from Ice Ke Lim's Wah Lau signature selection for the upgraded version that includes rojak fruits topped with rojak sauce and youtiao.

Lim Bo Rojak said that "this is no gimmick" and people will be surprised by how well the mixture of flavours complement each other.

They shared that they have received positive reviews from customers over the past four weeks, which has given them the confidence to add it as a fixed item to their menu.

Lim Bo Rojak & Ice Ke Lim

Address: 64 Joo Chiat Place, SIngapore 427786

Giveaway hours: 12pm to 8pm

Top image by Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak.