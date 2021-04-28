Back

S'pore Night Safari welcomes young Indian rhino brothers from UAE

One is bolder while the other is more shy.

Lean Jinghui | April 28, 2021, 06:38 PM

The Singapore Night Safari welcomed a pair of young Indian rhinos – seven-year-old Thulie and four-year-old Newari – last November.

According to a press release by Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) on April 28, the brothers are now finally ready to meet the world, and will do so tomorrow evening, April 29.

The two of them hail from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and they are half-siblings – sired by different bulls.

Different personalities

WRS said that of the brothers, Thulie, who weighs 1,900kg, is bolder and more food motivated.

Meanwhile, Newari, weighs lighter than Thulie at 1,700g, is more cautious and shy.

Preparations to transport the duo by the Al-Bustan Zoological Centre in UAE and WRS started several months before the move, and involved customised crates for the gentle giants.

WRS's Assistant Curator of herbivores, Yusoff Man, also accompanied the rhinos throughout their journey to keep them comfortable and calm.

Yusoff feeding Thulie while they awaited transportation for the flight back to Singapore. Image via Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Brand new exhibit

According to WRS, the new rhino facility is equivalent to four-and-a-half Olympic-sized swimming pools.

To simulate their grassland habitat, tall grasses and trees native to India were planted.

GIF adapted via video courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore 

GIF adapted via video courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The new exhibit also comes with "naturalistic" features such as open yard spaces with mud pools, and a large central pool for the rhinos to wallow in privacy.

GIF adapted via video courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The brothers will share the exhibit with Night Safari's resident females, Gomati and Mary, on a rotational basis.

Thuli and Newari were transferred to Night Safari to improve the genetic diversity of Indian rhinos under human care.

Night Safari keepers conducting blood draw conditioning on Thulie at the stables in Singapore. Procedures are conducted through
safety barriers for enhanced animal welfare. Image via Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Thulie emerging from a mud bath in the outdoor yard. Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Newari taking a dip in the pool. Image via Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The Indian Rhino

Indian rhinos are listed as Vulnerable under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Also known as the greater one-horned rhinoceros, there remains an estimated population of about 2,200 mature rhinos in the wild in India and Nepal.

Saravanan Elangkovan, Deputy Vice President of WRS said that WRS was thankful for the successful transfer in collaboration with Al Bustan.

"The last time we received an Indian rhino was more than a decade ago and she is still with us today. The arrival of these two males is exciting, not only for the animal care team, but also for our guests who have more wildlife experiences to appreciate.”

Top image via Wildlife Reserves Singapore 

