Raw chickens seen left on Clementi food stall floor, SFA investigating

A food stall located at Block 325 Clementi Avenue 5 has been called out by a food delivery personnel for unhygienic practices.

A photo put up on Facebook on April 16 showed what appeared to be two whole raw chickens left directly on the stall's floor.

The post claimed "this is not the first time" such a practice of leaving poultry on the "dirty wet floor" was carried out, but it was the first time the food delivery personnel managed to take a photo as evidence.

The post also said the photo was snapped while waiting for a takeaway order to be ready and "hopefully the cook gets what he deserves".

However, the person who took the photo did not confront the stall directly or ask if the poultry seen was meant for consumption or disposal.

The Singapore Food Agency has confirmed that it is aware of the incident and is currently investigating.