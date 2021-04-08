Pritam Singh says WP will work with new 4G leader for good of S'pore, wishes Heng Swee Keat well

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said the Workers' Party (WP) will work with "whomever is selected" as Heng Swee Keat's successor.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Singh said he was surprised by the news of Heng's decision to "step aside" from his role as the head of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth generation (4G) of leaders.

"As the opposition in Parliament, my Workers' Party colleagues and I will work with whoever is selected by the 4G PAP, and the government of the day, for the betterment of Singapore and Singaporeans," he said.

Singh also wished Heng — who turns 60 this year — and his family well.

Heng steps aside because of age, not GE2020 result against WP

During announcement on Apr. 8, the Deputy Prime Minister cited his age and the need for Singapore's next prime minister to have a "sufficiently long runway".

In addition, Heng said he would be relinquishing his portfolio as Minister of Finance, with his replacement in this role to be announced after a Cabinet reshuffle slated to take place in about two weeks’ time.

A Member of Parliament since 2011, Heng contested the most recent general election at East Coast GRC.

Up against a WP team which included the ever-popular Nicole Seah, Heng won with about 53 per cent of the vote.

He has clarified that the result in East Coast had no bearing on his decision.

