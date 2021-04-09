Back

S$45++ giant brunch platter available at Clarke Quay restaurant for Mother's Day 2021

With plates bigger than your face.

Mandy How | April 09, 2021, 11:16 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You can probably cook this at home, but it's going to be a lot of work.

For Mother's Day this year, Porta restaurant is launching two types of brunch platters for S$45++ each.

Each platter can feed at least two people, or perhaps three if it's a group of small eaters.

However, there's only one date left for the brunch — May 9 (Mother's Day) — after it was fully booked for the Easter weekend.

What's in each platter:

1. Family Favourite Platter

Photo via Porta

  • Smoked Salmon and Guacamole Croissant

  • French Toast

  • Mini Omelette

  • Sauteed Mushrooms

  • Chicken Chipolata Sausage

  • Grilled Asparagus

  • Confit Tomatoes

  • Potato Rosti

  • Bircher Muesli

  • Multigrain Bread

  • Mesclun & Greens

2. Fantastic Feast Platter

Photo via Porta

  • Eggs Benedict with Pork Ham

  • Scrambled Eggs

  • Sauteed Mushrooms

  • Crispy Bacon

  • Pork Bratwurst

  • Grilled Asparagus

  • Confit Tomatoes

  • Potato Rosti

  • Bircher Muesli

  • Multigrain Bread

  • Waffles

  • Mesclun & Greens

Decisive people who know what they want for their meals way ahead of time can use the promo code "MDAY15" for 15 per cent off bookings made before May 1.

Find out more or make your bookings here.

Menu and interiors

Porta also offers modern European dishes like Prawn and Chorizo Pasta (S$26), Poulet Confit (S$24), and Filet Mignon (S$29).

A look at the interior if you've never been there:

Photo via Porta

Photo via Michelle Nah/Google Maps

Photo via CS/Google Maps

Brunch platters at Porta

Date: May 9, 2021

Address: 1 Unity St, Singapore 237983 (Park Hotel Clarke Quay)

Dine in: 12pm – 4pm

Delivery timing: 11am – 3pm (order at least one day in advance)

Price: S$45++ per platter for dine-in/ S$45++ per platter for delivery

Top photos via Porta, CS/Google Maps

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.