S$45++ giant brunch platter available at Clarke Quay restaurant for Mother's Day 2021

You can probably cook this at home, but it's going to be a lot of work.

For Mother's Day this year, Porta restaurant is launching two types of brunch platters for S$45++ each.

Each platter can feed at least two people, or perhaps three if it's a group of small eaters.

However, there's only one date left for the brunch — May 9 (Mother's Day) — after it was fully booked for the Easter weekend.

What's in each platter:

1. Family Favourite Platter

Smoked Salmon and Guacamole Croissant

French Toast

Mini Omelette

Sauteed Mushrooms

Chicken Chipolata Sausage

Grilled Asparagus

Confit Tomatoes

Potato Rosti

Bircher Muesli

Multigrain Bread

Mesclun & Greens

2. Fantastic Feast Platter

Eggs Benedict with Pork Ham

Scrambled Eggs

Sauteed Mushrooms

Crispy Bacon

Pork Bratwurst

Grilled Asparagus

Confit Tomatoes

Potato Rosti

Bircher Muesli

Multigrain Bread

Waffles

Mesclun & Greens

Decisive people who know what they want for their meals way ahead of time can use the promo code "MDAY15" for 15 per cent off bookings made before May 1.

Menu and interiors

Porta also offers modern European dishes like Prawn and Chorizo Pasta (S$26), Poulet Confit (S$24), and Filet Mignon (S$29).

A look at the interior if you've never been there:

Brunch platters at Porta

Date: May 9, 2021

Address: 1 Unity St, Singapore 237983 (Park Hotel Clarke Quay)

Dine in: 12pm – 4pm

Delivery timing: 11am – 3pm (order at least one day in advance)

Price: S$45++ per platter for dine-in/ S$45++ per platter for delivery

Top photos via Porta, CS/Google Maps