Popeyes S'pore launches Spicy XL Crispy Chicken Cutlet for S$6.90, available till May 24

Popeyes took to Facebook on Mar. 30 to announce the launch of their new XL Crispy Chicken.

It will be available till May 24, 2021.

XL Crispy Chicken

The new product is a giant chicken cutlet coated in a spice mix and fried.

Here are the prices:

XL Crispy Chicken is priced at S$6.90 (a la carte)

XL Crispy Chicken Single Meal is priced at S$10.90.

XL Crispy Chicken Buddy Meal is priced at S$17.90.

XL Crispy Chicken Platter is priced at S$26.90.

Here are more photos of the XL Crispy Chicken.

Top photos via Popeyes