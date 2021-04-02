Back

Popeyes S'pore launches Spicy XL Crispy Chicken Cutlet for S$6.90, available till May 24

Extra large.

Siti Hawa | April 02, 2021, 01:52 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Popeyes took to Facebook on Mar. 30 to announce the launch of their new XL Crispy Chicken.

It will be available till May 24, 2021.

XL Crispy Chicken

The new product is a giant chicken cutlet coated in a spice mix and fried.

Photo via Popeyes

Here are the prices:

  • XL Crispy Chicken is priced at S$6.90 (a la carte)

  • XL Crispy Chicken Single Meal is priced at S$10.90.

  • XL Crispy Chicken Buddy Meal is priced at S$17.90.

  • XL Crispy Chicken Platter is priced at S$26.90.

Photo via Popeyes

Photo via Popeyes

Photo via Popeyes

Here are more photos of the XL Crispy Chicken.

 

Photo via Popeyes

 

Top photos via Popeyes

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.