Police looking into cyclist who took hands off handlebars & swerved through traffic along River Valley Rd

A cyclist was spotted swerving through traffic and cutting in front of cars along River Valley Road on Tuesday (Apr. 27) afternoon.

Police told Mothership on Thursday (Apr. 29) that a report has been lodged, and they are looking into the matter.

Swerved through traffic, took hands off handlebars

In a video posted on Facebook, the cyclist could be seen trying to enter a lane where a car was already driving and placing his right hand on the car's window.

He then proceeded to swerve through traffic without making any hand signals to indicate when he was changing lanes.

The cyclist, whose upper half of his body was revealed because his top appeared to be unbuttoned, also took his hands off of his bicycle's handlebars and rode with them in the air and by his side instead.

Cyclists should ride in "orderly manner"

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycle) Rules, bicycles on the road should be ridden in an "orderly manner":

"No bicycle, power-assisted bicycle, trishaw or tricycle shall be ridden or propelled otherwise than in an orderly manner and with due regard for the safety of others."

Cyclists are meant to ride their bicycles "as near as practicable to the far left edge of the road".

In addition, cyclists must indicate with their arms if they intend to stop, slow down, move to the left, or move to the right.

Their signals must be made with enough time to allow others on the road to react in time.

Cyclists who commit offences such as careless riding can face fines of S$75.

According to the Ministry of Transport's website, under the Road Traffic Act, the police will investigate if reckless cyclists endanger pedestrians or other road users, and physical injury is involved.

First time offenders may fined up to S$1,000 or jailed up to three months for riding in a disorderly manner and without due regard for the safety of others.

For a second or subsequent offence, cyclists may be fined S$2,000 or jailed up to six months.

Top photos via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.