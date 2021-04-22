PMD rider spotted racing down flyover in Upper Bukit Timah at 70km/h, overtaking motorcycle

A Personal Mobility Device (PMD) rider was sighted speeding along the Hillview flyover.

It was going so fast that it overtook a motorcycle, according to video footage taken by the motorcycle passenger.

The video of the encounter was later uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel.

It shows the motorcycle pulling up alongside the PMD rider along the Hillview flyover in the direction of Woodlands Road.

The PMD rider, who is carrying a GrabFood delivery bag, turns his head to look at the motorcycle.

He is seen adjusting his posture, before accelerating.

As the PMD pulls ahead, the rider glances back briefly before riding off on the left lane in front of the motorcycle.

Speed of the PMD: 70km/h

The PMD was seen passing the Salvation Army building and speeding down the flyover, past The Rail Mall.

The PMD covered approximately 295 metres in 15 seconds, which works out to a speed of approximately 70km/h.

This matches the video's caption, which claims that the motorcycle was travelling at 70km/h.

PMDs not allowed to exceed 25km/h

PMDs in Singapore are highly-regulated.

Besides not being allowed on roads and public footpaths, there are restrictions on their internal mechanisms as well.

One such restriction is that PMDs must have their speed limited at 25km/h before they can be registered for use on cycling paths and park connectors.

25km/h is the speed limit of all active mobility devices (including PMDs, bicycles, and power-assisted bicycles) travelling on cycling paths and Park Connectors.

The sale of non-compliant PMDs capable of exceeding 25km/h, or altering them to be non-compliant, can be an offence under the Active Mobility Act.

PMDs cannot be used to deliver food

Aside from the regulations put in place by the authorities, food delivery platforms have also placed restrictions on PMD users.

Grab no longer allows its delivery partners to use PMDs for GrabFood delivery, from Apr. 1, 2020.

Deliveroo and foodpanda also said in Jan. 2020 that they would stop working with PMD riders.

