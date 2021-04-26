Plaza Singapura food court reopens with Hawker Chan & Michelin Bib Gourmand stalls

Plaza Singapura's food court — Kopitiam — has reopened after several months of renovation.

Popular options such as Pepper Lunch Express, Ma La Xiang Guo, Riverside Indonesian BBQ, and Jin Fu Korean remain, but there are also some Michelin additions to the mix.

Seeing stars

These include One Michelin Star hawker Hawker Chan, as well as Michelin Bib Gourmand awardees Shi Hui Yuan Hor Fun and Ah Er Soup.

Shi Hui Yuan Hor Fun was a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award winner for four years in a row (2016 - 2019), while Ar Er Soup (which specialises in Chinese herbal soup) was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2017.

Another notable tenant is 65 Gourmet, a prawn noodles stall helmed by a Michelin Star Chef. The chef's rendition of the dish is a chicken and shrimp-based broth that has been boiled for 16 hours.

The stall also has Pork Cutlet Prawn Noodles, but there's a limit of a "few hundred" servings a day for this.

Here's the full list of vendors at the food court:

Kopitiam @ Plaza Singapura

Address:

68 Orchard Rd #06-15/20, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours:

Sunday - Thursday, 8am to 10pm

Friday, Saturday, and Eve of Public Holidays, 8am to 11pm

Top image via ng ronnie/Google Maps