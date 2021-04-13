Halal-certified pizzeria in S'pore introduces Nasi Lemak pizza

Pizza Arc, a halal-certified pizzeria in Yishun with islandwide delivery, is introducing a new pizza.

Here it is:

According to their press release, the pizza boasts a pandan-infused crust, and is glazed with a house-made sambal spread.

It is also topped off with chicken cubes, cheese, and some ikan bilis, which is fried in-house.

In celebration of Ramadan, Pizza Arc is also offering promotions.

1. 2 Large 12” Classic Pizza + 1 Regular 10” Nasi Lemak Pizza with stuffed crust + Free Fanta Coco Pandan* @ $45.90 (U.P. $56),

2. 3 Regular 10” Classic Pizza + 1 Large 12” Nasi Lemak Pizza with stuffed crust + Free Fanta Coco Pandan* @ $55.90 (U.P. $67.50)

Pizza Arc’s exclusive Ramadan special promotional sets will be available from April 15 to June 15 2021 for pick-ups and island-wide deliveries.

Locations:

1. Pizza ARC @ Yishun Hearts

236 Yishun Ring Road #01-1020 Yishun Hearts, 760236, Singapore

67556535

2. Pizza ARC @ NEWEST

1 West Coast Drive, Newest #01-01, 128020, Singapore

69099557

Image courtesy of Pizza Arc