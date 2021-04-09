Philippines man dies after being forced to do 300 squats for breaking Covid-19 curfew

A man in the Philippines died after he was forced to do 300 squats as punishment for breaching a Covid-19 curfew, Rappler reported.

According to The Inquirer, 28-year-old Darren Manaog Peñaredondo had reportedly been buying water on Apr. 1, past the curfew's timing of 6pm in the city of General Trias, Cavite province, when he was allegedly spotted by the police.

He was then brought to the front of the city's municipal hall and reportedly forced to do 300 body pumps akin to squats.

Suffered seizures

The following day, Peñaredondo struggled to move his body as a result of fatigue, and had issues walking, his sister was quoted as saying.

He also told her that he was aching in his body, thighs and knees.

Eventually, he begun to have seizures and started convulsing.

Peñaredondo then lost consciousness and subsequently passed away at 10pm, his family said, according to CNN Philippines.

Police deny arrest of Peñaredondo

The police chief of General Trias, Marlo Celero, has since denied that the police were involved in the arrest of Peñaredondo, highlighting that they did not have a record of his arrest.

The Inquirer further quoted Celero as stating:

"Upon our investigation, we found out that one Darren Peñaredondo was arrested not by policemen but by barangay tanod (watchmen) in Barangay Tejero on Thursday night."

Celero also said that the police would investigate the matter to discover the truth behind the claim.

Meanwhile, the mayor of General Trias, Antonio Ferrer, posted a statement on Facebook confirming that he had asked the police chief to investigate the matter.

Ferrer also said that he was in touch with Peñaredondo to offer condolences and assistance.

The Philippines has recorded over 810,000 cases

General Trias is currently under a curfew that lasts from 6pm to 5am, as part of the country's bid to stem Covid-19.

The Philippines has recorded over 810,000 cases of Covid-19 thus far and about 14,000 deaths.

The curfew had been announced on March 27, along with several other measures such as a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, after the country reported a daily increase of 9,838 cases.

Top image from General Trias City Police Station Facebook