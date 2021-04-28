Bugis soft serve shop offers honeydew sago soft serve for S$8

If you're craving something cold and sweet, try this.

Honeydew Sago soft serve

Family-run soft serve shop Overrun has launched a new flavour: Honeydew Sago.

It is essentially a generous serving of honeydew-flavoured soft serve topped with sago, coconut milk sauce, and a chunk of honeydew melon.

Each cup costs S$8.

This limited-edition flavour will only be available till May 2, 2021.

Elaborate soft serves

Overrun is known for its uniquely flavoured and elaborate soft serves.

One of its past flavours is the Mango Sticky Rice.

There's also the Chendol soft serve.

And just recently, the Milo Dinosaur.

Do note, however, that Overrun's operating hours have changed for the month of Ramadan:

Tuesdays to Saturdays: 5pm to 10pm

Sundays: 5pm till sold out

Details

18 Baghdad Street Singapore 199657

Top image from @nt_chocophile and @overrun.sg on Instagram.