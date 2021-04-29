Family of otters visit MOE HQ, herded safely to environment that better suits their needs

On April 28, the Ministry of Education (MOE) welcomed some guests at one of their headquarters' buildings.

And no, they weren't educators. Not even close.

Otter at MOE

A family of at least 10 otters were spotted within the compound.

Based on photos uploaded on MOE's Facebook page, the otters were seen scurrying down the stairs and hanging around at one of the staircase landings in the building.

They didn't stay for long, however.

According to the post, after some herding by a security guard who was "gentle, patient but firm", the otters found their way to an environment which was said to suit their needs and aspirations better.

This was likely to be a canal near the building.

If you encounter any otters, here are some things you should and shouldn't do:

Do not touch, chase or corner the otters. Observe them from a distance. Going too close to the otters may frighten them.

Do not talk loudly and do not use flash photography. Noise and light may scare and provoke the otters.

Do not feed the otters. The otters have their own food in the environment and their natural eating habits keep the ecosystem healthy.

Top image from Ministry of Education's Facebook page.