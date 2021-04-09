Back

Wall's ice cream served in Ben & Jerry's cup provokes customer's ire, One Faber Group responds

Mix up.

Mandy How | April 09, 2021, 06:22 PM

Leisure and lifestyle brand One Faber Group has responded after a complainant accused the company of performing a switcheroo on their ice cream flavours.

According to one Cynthia Tan on April 7, 2021, the Cable Car Sky Package that she purchased for S$30 includes a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Wall's vs. B&J

Tan, however, claimed that she had instead been served Wall's ice cream in a Ben & Jerry's cup.

Photo via Cynthia Tan/Facebook

Photo via Cynthia Tan/Facebook

Photo via Cynthia Tan/Facebook

The customer also claimed that she had witnessed the staff opening the Wall's ice cream, adding that the staff had allegedly responded with "company policy" when asked about it.

However, it is hard to tell from photos if Tan was served imposter ice cream.

One Faber Group conducts investigation

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson for One Faber Group confirmed that package customers are eligible for a Ben & Jerry's scoop at the Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro.

An internal investigation revealed that Tan may have selected an ice cream flavour not under Ben & Jerry's.

"We have reiterated to our service crew that customers who have booked this package should only be served Ben & Jerry's ice cream," One Faber Group said.

The group also clarified that their Ben & Jerry's ice flavours rotate on an availability basis.

A photo was provided to illustrate the point:

Photo via One Faber Group

One Faber Group then apologised for the confusion and said that they are in contact with Tan.

You can read their statement in full here:

"One Faber Group is aware of the incident and we have conducted an internal investigation on this matter. Customers who purchase our package with “B&J Ice Cream” are eligible to redeem one scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream at Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro. We would like to clarify that our Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavours change depending on availability.

Upon investigation, the affected customer may have selected an ice cream flavour that is not a Ben & Jerry's flavour — resulting in the mix up and the ice cream being served in a Ben & Jerry's cup. We have reiterated to our service crew that customers who have booked this package should only be served Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Once again, we would like to apologise for any confusion caused. We have already begun the process of service recovery and are in contact with the affected customer."

Photo via Mount Faber Group, Cynthia Tan/Facebook

