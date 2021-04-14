Back

Pasar malam stall selling golden sweet potato balls now has a permanent store at Haji Lane

O.M.G is back.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 14, 2021, 04:02 PM

Those who frequent pasar malam during pre-Covid days will recognise this stall that's known for its fried sweet potato balls.

Photo from O.M.G/Instagram.

Back in the good old days, the stall called "O.M.G" has garnered long queues whether rain or shine.

While O.M.G occasionally sells other sweet snacks such as egg waffles and soufflé pancakes, their golden sweet potato balls are clearly the hot pick.

If you miss the taste of these sweet potato balls, O.M.G is opening a permanent store along Haji Lane.

They are open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Now you know where to go to fix your cravings.

Top photos via O.M.G/Instagram

