2 former NParks directors charged after allegedly accepting bribe in form of S$258.42 hotel stay

Two former senior National Parks Board (NParks) officers were charged with corruption yesterday, Apr. 6, 2021.

According to CNA, Teva Raj S/O Palanisamy, 69, who was former senior director of NParks municipal landscapes division faces two charges, while Go Kau Chai Johnny, 51, who was former director of the same division, faces one charge.

Allegedly accepted hotel stay bribe

In a press release by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), both men face one charge each for allegedly accepting a bribe in the form of a hotel stay in Macau worth S$258.42 in 2018.

The bribe was allegedly "an inducement to advance the business interest of the giver’s company with NParks."

Teva Raj was also charged over six incidents that reportedly occurred between 2018 and 2020.

He had allegedly accepted bribes in the form of "transport services" on the six occasions as "an inducement to advance the business interest of a second giver’s company with NParks", said CPIB. For his actions, Teva Raj faces an additional charge of corruption.

CIPB added that "Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, including any corrupt acts committed overseas."

Any person found guilty of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

The maximum imprisonment term for each offence of corruption can be increased to seven years "if found to be in relation to a matter or contract with the Government or public body, or a subcontract to execute work comprised in such contract", said CIPB.

