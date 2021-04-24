New Zealand, Australia travel bubble on hold after Perth announces 3-day lockdown

The travel bubble between New Zealand and Western Australia will be paused, pending further advice from the New Zealand state government.

This is in response to a recent Covid-19 outbreak in Perth, which has led to a three-down lockdown in the Western Australian city.

Three-day lockdown

According to 9News, the regions of Perth and Peel will be entering a three-down lockdown after a traveller spent five days in Perth, while potentially infectious with Covid-19.

The local media outlet reported that the 54-year-old man arrived in Perth from Shanghai on Apr. 3, and left hotel quarantine on Apr. 17, after testing negative for Covid-19 on the 12th day of his quarantine.

He spent the next five days visiting various locations within Perth, including a restaurant, swimming pool, and university, before leaving for Melbourne on Apr. 21.

The lockdown started at midnight on Friday (Apr. 23), and will last till midnight on Monday (Apr. 26).

Residents in Perth and Peel will only be able to leave their homes for essential reasons: work, essential shopping, healthcare and exercise.

Those who are living outside the restricted regions will only be allowed to enter to provide essential services, or if they are returning residents.

New Zealand authorities carrying out risk assessment

According to the New Zealand government, their health officials are currently in contact with their Australian counterparts, and are completing a risk assessment.

A flight that was due to leave Perth for New Zealand on Apr. 23 did not take off, following the decision.

All passengers on an earlier flight from Perth to Melbourne that carried the traveller with Covid-19 have been contact traced, and nobody on that flight has travelled on to New Zealand.

"This is an example of the type of scenario both countries have planned for," said the New Zealand government.

