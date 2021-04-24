Back

New Zealand, Australia travel bubble on hold after Perth announces 3-day lockdown

Oh no.

Jason Fan | April 24, 2021, 03:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The travel bubble between New Zealand and Western Australia will be paused, pending further advice from the New Zealand state government.

This is in response to a recent Covid-19 outbreak in Perth, which has led to a three-down lockdown in the Western Australian city.

Three-day lockdown

According to 9News, the regions of Perth and Peel will be entering a three-down lockdown after a traveller spent five days in Perth, while potentially infectious with Covid-19.

The local media outlet reported that the 54-year-old man arrived in Perth from Shanghai on Apr. 3, and left hotel quarantine on Apr. 17, after testing negative for Covid-19 on the 12th day of his quarantine.

He spent the next five days visiting various locations within Perth, including a restaurant, swimming pool, and university, before leaving for Melbourne on Apr. 21.

The lockdown started at midnight on Friday (Apr. 23), and will last till midnight on Monday (Apr. 26).

Residents in Perth and Peel will only be able to leave their homes for essential reasons: work, essential shopping, healthcare and exercise.

Those who are living outside the restricted regions will only be allowed to enter to provide essential services, or if they are returning residents.

New Zealand authorities carrying out risk assessment

According to the New Zealand government, their health officials are currently in contact with their Australian counterparts, and are completing a risk assessment.

A flight that was due to leave Perth for New Zealand on Apr. 23 did not take off, following the decision.

All passengers on an earlier flight from Perth to Melbourne that carried the traveller with Covid-19 have been contact traced, and nobody on that flight has travelled on to New Zealand.

"This is an example of the type of scenario both countries have planned for," said the New Zealand government.

Top image via Arup Gtoup. 

Locally transmitted case on Apr. 24 tested positive after taking care of mother at quarantine facility

Tonight's update.

April 25, 2021, 12:10 AM

S'pore woman allegedly told by restaurant to check for bones after swallowing one from fish fillet burger

He said, she said.

April 24, 2021, 11:03 PM

Oreo ice cream sandwich now available in S'pore for S$3.30

Yum.

April 24, 2021, 10:21 PM

SMRT bus driver suspended after almost running pedestrian over in Choa Chu Kang

Scarily close shave.

April 24, 2021, 09:57 PM

S'porean wife & Japanese husband used life savings to open bed & breakfast in Hokkaido right before Covid-19

A bold move from two people who had no experience in the tourism and hospitality industry.

April 24, 2021, 08:25 PM

False ceiling at Golden Mile Complex collapsed on Apr. 23, no injuries reported

A close call.

April 24, 2021, 07:52 PM

Consumers urged to stop using specific Electrolux refrigerators after 4 fire incidents at Upper Serangoon condo

About 80 per cent of the residents have reached out to Electrolux over the issue.

April 24, 2021, 06:43 PM

Green Plan: How S'pore can work towards sustainability despite being disadvantaged in alternative energy

Modern problems require modern solutions.

April 24, 2021, 06:39 PM

SCDF rescues 2 victims from 7th floor window ledge of Bedok HDB after charging e-bike causes fire

The two were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

April 24, 2021, 06:32 PM

Owner of 195 Pearl Hill Cafe in S'pore hopes to carry on Tiong Bahru satay man's legacy through cafe

He is the Tiong Bahru satay man's apprentice.

April 24, 2021, 05:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.