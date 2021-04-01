26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 1, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 1.

This brings the total number of cases to 60,407.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 26 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 26: 12

Mar. 27: 23

Mar. 28: 12

Mar. 29: 21

Mar. 30: 26

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

