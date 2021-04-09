NEA to take action against noisy vehicles & tighten emission standards for motorcycles from 2023

Singapore will be adopting stricter noise limits for Singapore-registered vehicles from Apr. 1, 2023, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Apr. 7.

NEA will also tighten the emissions standards for both local and foreign motorcycles.

Currently, vehicles registered in Singapore must comply with noise limits stipulated in the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations.

The regulations set limits on the maximum noise level that can be emitted by motor vehicles of various classes.

The limit for motorcycles, for example, is 94 decibels, while the limit for motor cars, station wagons, and taxis is 96 decibels, or 100 if the engine is at the rear end of the vehicle.

The current limits are benchmarked against the European Union (EU) and Japanese standards, said NEA.

Noise limits from Apr. 1, 2023

From Apr. 1, 2023, NEA will be adopting internationally-recognised standards from the United Nations (UN).

These standards are "generally more stringent than Singapore’s current standards".

They also involve an improved test procedure that is more reflective of "actual driving conditions" and accounts for non-exhaust noise more accurately than the current standards.

NEA said that its announcement was being made in advance so that the motor industry would have "sufficient lead time to obtain motor vehicles that are able to meet the new noise requirements."

The stricter noise limits will only apply to vehicles registered after the date that the standards are adopted.

Vehicles registered before Apr. 1, 2023, as well as foreign-registered vehicles, will continue to be subject to the noise limits currently in force.

For such vehicles, the new UN noise limits will only apply if they are less stringent.

Meanwhile, vehicles registered before July 1, 1999 will continue to have more accommodating standards.

For example, a licensed motorcycle registered before July 1, 1999 can emit up to a maximum of 106 decibels.

NEA said that it would review the standards "in due course" for vehicles currently in use, and that the industry and owners would be given "sufficient time" to adjust to tighter limits.

Emissions standards for older motorcycles

NEA also announced that older motorcycles, namely, the ones registered before July 1, 2003, would be required to meet higher emissions standards from Apr. 6, 2023.

These higher standards will also be applicable to foreign-registered motorcycle.

This comes as part of NEA’s initiatives to reduce vehicular emissions, so as to improve air quality and safeguard public health.

The new restrictions are as follows:

NEA said that "most motorcycles will be able to meet the tightened in-use emission standards", provided that "proper maintenance" was done.

As for local motorcycles registered on or after July 2003, the standards are already on par or more stringent.

NEA also reminds owners of affected motorcycles to get their vehicles serviced and inspected to meet the tightened emission standards, at VICOM Inspection Centre, JIC Inspection Services, and STA Vehicle Inspection.

What happens to motorcycles that do not meet the standards?

NEA said that enforcement will be carried out through random emissions testing at land entry checkpoints and during enforcement blitzes.

Local and foreign motorcycles that do not meet the standards will be subjected to the same fines.

Foreign motorcycles with a number of outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences may also be denied entry into Singapore at the land entry checkpoints, NEA said.

For more information, refer to NEA's announcement here.

Top image via Anderson Djumin on unsplash