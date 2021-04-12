Back

Parent lauds Nan Hua High School staff who prepares umbrellas for students during heavy rain

Some heartwarming news to chase away your Monday blues.

Fiona Tan | April 12, 2021, 11:35 AM

Students on their way to school and workers returning to their offices were met with an overcast sky and a light drizzle this morning.

After dropping his son off at a nearby school, Group CEO of Advanced MedTech Abel Ang came across a surprising sight.

Amongst the students and pedestrians making their way across the zebra crossing between Nan Hua High School and the bus stop across the road, Ang saw a man towing a trolley filled with umbrellas.

He had probably set up a rack of umbrellas earlier in the morning for students who needed to cross the unsheltered zebra crossing in the heavy rain.

Nan Hua High School confirmed with Mothership that the man in the image is the school's Operations Manager, surnamed Chu.

Voluntarily prepares umbrellas for students

The school added that as the school's Operations Manager, Chu's duties include overseeing the maintenance of the school's estate during his shifts in the morning.

However, Chu also goes above and beyond his duties as an Operations Manager.

He monitors the traffic and weather conditions on behalf of the students voluntarily. In the event of wet weather, Chu never fails to prepare umbrellas for the students.

Speaking to Mothership, Ang said that this was the first time he had seen this; he had not seen a similar initiative in his son's school either.

"Many schools talk about how much they care for their students. How many show their care in practical ways, like keeping their students dry, so that they can focus in class and not get sick?"

Ang was surprised and inspired by the man's actions and commended the school.

"Kudos to Nan Hua [High] School for teaching me that it’s not just the big things that matter, but the practical and unseen ones too," said Ang.

See Ang's post here.

Top photo courtesy of Abel Ang/Twitter and Wikimedia Commons

