Mookata set for 2 at S$19.90 with free ice cream available near Paya Lebar MRT

Another late night spot.

Karen Lui | April 08, 2021, 10:47 AM

Buffets are incredibly popular in Singapore, especially those that revolve around BBQs of any sort.

However, small eaters may feel intimidated or excluded by the idea of gorging themselves just to get their money's worth.

Recently opened in January 2021, Moomoo Thai Mookata offers sets and platters according to appetite sizes and dietary preferences.

Situated a five-minute walk away from Paya Lebar MRT station Exit C, there are around 50 to 60 tables set up in an alfresco dining venue.

Set meals

If your group has trouble deciding what to order, a set is always a good start.

Their value set is priced S$19.90 for two (or one if you are a big eater) while vegetable and mushroom platters cost S$4.90 each.

Photo by Stephen Lee/Facebook

If you are looking for a treat, check out the Deluxe Set (S$52.90) and Moo Moo Meat Hunter Platter (S$38.90).

They also have an a la carte menu that ranges from S$0.50 for rice to S$5.90 for crayfish so you can order specific items without ordering an entire set or platter.

Photo by Stephen Lee/Facebook

Crowd-sourced recommendations are Signature Pork Belly (S$2.60), Thai Royal Pork Chop (S$3.30), Basil Chicken (S$2.40), Signature Pig Intestine (S$3.30), Bacon-wrapped Enoki (S$3.90), and Fishball with Roe (S$2.60).

A popular add-on is the Signature Cheese Dip (S$3.90) that sits at the side of the grill.

Photo by Stephen Lee/Facebook.

Photo by Stephen Lee/Facebook

If cheese isn't your thing, they also offer conventional mookata dips.

Photo by Stephen Lee/Facebook

Free ice-cream

All diners are entitled to free ice-cream, available in a cup or on a stick.

Photo by Ming Rong on Google Maps.

Photo by Ming Rong on Google Maps.

Social media attention

Moomoo Thai Mookata received a fair bit of attention online after one Stephen Lee posted his review to Facebook group "Let's go, Singapore".

Lee claimed he has tried mookata in various neighbourhoods including Golden Mile, Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio, and Yishun, but many mookata eateries tend to adhere to a buffet format, which he did not find value-for-money as he is not a big eater.

He found that the prices at Moo Moo Thai Mookata were reasonable with decent portions.

For a party of five who ordered a meat platter and some ala carte dishes, Lee said that the divided cost per pax was around S$15 to S$17 and the portions were sufficient for them.

Compared to the buffet-style mookata, Lee felt that he "saved a lot" of money and highly recommended the eatery that had "very good food and service".

However, one should not that mookata sets are not uncommon in Singapore.

The comments section included a mix of responses in Chinese that translate to the following:

"I feel it's just okay."

"This place is good, add the cheese and it'll be perfect."

"Went to eat there last week, personally feel that it's not value-for-money, the ingredients are average, bill was S$118 for six people."

"Pot is too small, eat until tulan (frustrated)"

Photo by @moomoothaimookata on Instagram.

Photo by @moomoothaimookata on Instagram.

Moo Moo Thai Mookata

Address: Blk 1015, Geylang East Ave 3, Singapore 389730

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 12am

Friday to Saturday, 4pm to 1am

Top images by Moo Moo Thai Mookata.

