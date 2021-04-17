Couple in S'pore arrested for allegedly scamming delivery staff by pretending to be customers

A couple in Singapore has been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man and woman involved are 28 and 26 years old respectively.

Pretended to be customers

Since Mar. 26, 2021, the police received several reports from victims who were delivery personnel of parcel and food delivery companies.

The victims claimed that the scammers had pretended to be customers.

The victims would first receive a cash-on-delivery order via their company's delivery application.

Under the pretext of making payment for the delivery, the scammers would allegedly request for the victims' handphone number via the company's delivery application, claiming that this is for the purpose of transferring money to the victim.

The victims would then receive a text message from the scammer requesting for an acknowledgement.

After the victim acknowledges the message, deductions would apparently be discovered in the victim's bank account.

The scammer would then become uncontactable.

Woman believed to be involved in other cheating cases

Through investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the man and the woman.

Police arrested them on Apr. 16, 2021.

The woman is believed to be involved in several other cheating cases.

The man is assisting police with investigations while the woman will be charged in Court on Apr. 17, 2021.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

Top photos via Unsplash.