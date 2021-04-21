S'pore police arrest 34-year-old man for allegedly selling fake respirators worth over S$201,000

The police have arrested a 34-year-old man in Singapore for his alleged involvement in the online sale of suspected counterfeit respirators.

More than 41,000 suspected counterfeit respirators seized

According to a joint press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the man was arrested during an operation.

The operation was led by the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by officers from the HSA.

More than 41,000 pieces of suspected trademark-infringing respirators with an estimated street value of over S$201,000 were seized.

According to CNA, the items seized included N95 masks.

Tests are currently being conducted on the seized respirators to ascertain if they are counterfeit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have procured these suspected counterfeit respirators from foreign sources and had offered them for sale online.

Investigations against the man are ongoing.

Illegal to sell or supply counterfeit products in Singapore

Under Singapore's Health Products Act, it is illegal to sell or supply counterfeit health products.

Anyone found guilty of importing or supplying counterfeit health products may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police said that it takes a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements and will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

Under Singapore's Trade Marks Act, anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

