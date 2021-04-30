S'porean man, 43, jailed 5 months for molesting 'good-looking' man in MRT

Raymond Tan Guan Teng, a 43-year-old Singaporean, has been sentenced to five months' jail for molesting a younger man in an MRT.

Tan pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation on Friday (Apr. 30), according to The Straits Times.

Another two counts of molestation were considered in his sentencing.

Court documents seen by Mothership stated that Tan had molested a 36-year-old Singaporean man.

The victim cannot be named due to a court imposed gag order.

Tan and the victim are strangers.

What happened

At around 7:40am on Feb. 25, 2020, the victim boarded the train at Choa Chu Kang MRT station, heading towards Marina Bay MRT station.

He was in the first carriage of the train and the train was crowded at that time.

At around 8:10 am, while the train was at Canberra MRT station, Tan entered the train and stood on the left of the victim, who was leaning against the door.

Found the victim "good looking"

According to court documents, Tan found the victim "good looking" and "wanted to catch his attention."

As the train was moving, Tan used his right hand to touch the victim's left buttock over his clothes.

The victim then saw Tan's sling bag and assumed that it was the sling bag that had brushed against him.

At around 8:20 am, Tan used the knuckles of his fingers on his right hand to tap the victim’s left buttock again, this time in a "wave" motion.

The victim felt uncomfortable and looked down, but he only saw Tan's sling bag.

The victim then shifted his body to create space between himself and Tan.

After the victim adjusted his body, Tan moved closer and touched victim’s left buttock in the same manner again. The contact lasted two to three seconds.

The victim felt outraged and shifted his body again to create space between himself and Tan.

Touched the victim's crotch

At around 8:30 am, while the train was at Bishan MRT, Tan turned around to face the door.

He was now standing beside the victim on the right.

When the victim looked down, he saw the Tan's right hand near his crotch.

As the train moved towards Braddell MRT station, Tan used his right hand and touched the victim's genitals over his clothes.

The contact lasted for about a second.

The victim felt outraged and took half a step backwards and covered his crotch with his hands.

He was stunned and continued looking straight at the train door.

Followed victim out of the train

When the train arrived at Braddell MRT station, the victim alighted from the train as it was his intended stop.

Tan was standing very close to him at this point and the victim had to ask him to move out of the way.

However, Tan followed him out of the train to a 7-11 convenience store nearby.

In the convenience store, Tan attempted to start a conversation with the victim.

The victim lodged a police report on the same morning.

Tan was traced through CCTV camera footage and was arrested by the police on Feb. 27, 2020.

Prosecution asked for six months' jail

The prosecution had asked for at least six months' jail, explaining that Tan's actions "escalated in their intrusiveness" over the half an hour train ride.

The prosecution also emphasised that the offences were committed in a public transport, which is an aggravating factor.

For each charge of molestation, Tan could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or any combination of the punishments.

