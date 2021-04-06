S'porean man, 20, left home to meet girlfriend while on MC & waiting for Covid-19 test result

A 20-year-old Singaporean has pleaded guilty for leaving his home to meet his girlfriend when he was given a medical certificate (MC).

He was also told to stay at home until after his Covid-19 swab result tested negative.

Diagnosed with acute respiratory infection

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Foo Suan Rong had gone to Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic on Sep. 16, 2020 at about 11:04am.

He had sought medical treatment for his sore throat and blocked nose which he had had for three days.

A doctor subsequently examined him and diagnosed him to have acute respiratory infection. The doctor gave Foo a three-day MC.

In the MC, the doctor remarked that it was a legal requirement for Foo to stay at home till his Covid-19 swab tested negative.

Court documents showed that Foo acknowledged this and underwent a Covid-19 swab test that day.

Spent some time out with his girlfriend

At about 10:51am the next day (Sep. 17, 2020), Foo left his residence and walked to Choa Chu Kang MRT station.

He then took a train from Choa Chu Kang to Admiralty to meet his girlfriend.

Later that afternoon, Foo and his girlfriend took a train from Admiralty to Somerset.

His girlfriend went to a gym in the area while he loitered around, waiting for her.

At about 4:30pm that day, the couple met up again and dined in the vicinity of Somerset MRT station.

They also walked around the Orchard and Somerset area, before they took a train at about 10:24 pm from Somerset to Admiralty.

Girlfriend stayed over at his house

Foo and his girlfriend arrived at Admiralty MRT station at about 11:05 pm.

He followed his girlfriend to her home for her to pick up her personal effects so she could stay overnight at his home.

At about 11:41 pm, they went to Admiralty MRT station and took a train to Choa Chu Kang.

They eventually returned to Foo's house at about 12:02am on Sep. 18, 2020.

MOH found out in October 2020

Investigations revealed that at about 11:25pm on Sep. 17, 2020, Foo received an SMS on his mobile phone informing him that he tested negative for Covid-19.

However, Foo admitted to have only seen the SMS the next day at about 12:30 pm.

On Oct. 13, 2020, the Ministry of Health (MOH) was notified that Foo had left his home during the period of his MC and before he was notified of his Covid-19 test result.

Left home for "no good reason"

The prosecution is seeking for at least one week's jail for Foo, court documents stated.

The prosecution explained that he had left home the day after he was issued his MC for "no good reason and simply to hang out with his girlfriend".

The prosecution also said that he had displayed a "wanton disregard" for the safety and well-being of the general public.

According to CNA, the judge had called for reports to assess Foo's suitability for community service orders and a day reporting order.

Foo will return to court in May.

Top left photo by Anshu A via Unsplash, right photo by Syahindah Ishak.