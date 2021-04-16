Man, 55, jailed 3 weeks for throwing spittle at woman's back in Yishun

A Singaporean man who has been throwing his spit at various women for over a year was sentenced to jail on Apr. 15.

55-year-old Alias Talib pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on a woman in an incident on Feb. 9, 2020.

Saw victim from afar and followed her

Last year, the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was walking along the void deck of Blk 838 Yishun St 81.

She heard footsteps approaching her at the lift lobby near Montfort Care Centre, and then suddenly felt a warm liquid hit her back.

She turned around and saw Alias fleeing. He was later tracked down through police camera footage.

Investigations revealed that Alias had seen the victim from afar and decided to follow her. He then spat into his hand threw the spittle at her, causing it to land on her back.

It was discovered that Alias had a habit of targeting random women who were alone.

He would trail the women, and if noticed, would turn around and walk off.

However, if the woman remains oblivious, he would fling his spittle at them.

After throwing the spittle he would run away to avoid getting caught.

Targeted numerous women for a year

Alias had targeted numerous women for over a year. Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Samyata Ravindran said that fortunately, his spittle did not always land on his intended target.

By throwing his spittle at the woman in Yishun, Alias had intentionally used criminal force on her, without her consent, and to cause annoyance to her.

Alias was sentenced to three weeks jail, Today Online reported.

As the incident took place during a time where the number of Covid-19 cases were increasing and clusters were forming, the prosecution initially sought for a jail term of at least four weeks, according to Today Online.

In court, Alias said that he was the sole breadwinner for his family, and would lose his job if he was sentenced to jail.

He added that his child had just undergone an operation that morning, reported Yahoo.

However, District Judge John Ng noted that a jail term was warranted, given the timing of the offence.

For committing the offence of using criminal force, Alias could have been jailed for up to three months or fined up to S$1,500, or both.

Top photo from Google Maps streetview