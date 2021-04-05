Man with metal pole destroys convenience store owned by elderly Asian-American couple

A convenience store in North Carolina, owned by an Asian-American couple in their 60s, was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs on Mar. 30, 2021.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the attack occurred at Plaza Sundries in downtown Charlotte.

Attacker arrested

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the attacker – Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, 24 – has been arrested.

According to public records, he was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, disorderly conduct, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

Surveillance footage showed Woody-Silas pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a metal pole at refrigerators. A man who appears to be a friend of the attacker was seen purportedly cheering him on.

Mark Sung, whose parents own the store, told the Charlotte Observer that the man's friend had subsequently returned after the incident and further harassed his mother. He allegedly kept trying to cat call her, smile and flip her off.

Later, when his mother left the store to go to the restroom, the man had even followed her.

Sung added that while he's experienced racism his whole life, the pandemic has only made it more pronounced, with the family hearing insults such as "You obviously can't be from around here. Go back to your country."

The attack comes in the wake of a recent spate of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; last month saw a woman of Asian descent assaulted in New York City, as well as the fatal shooting of eight people in Atlanta. Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.

Outpouring of support

In the days following the incident, Sung's cousin Koun Han started a GoFundMe page to help cover the store's damages.

The page has raised over US$30,000 (S$40,383) since it was first launched on Thursday (Apr. 1).

AP also reported that there has been an outpouring of community support for the couple from the community: a woman arrived at the store and gave the owners soup, a pizza deliveryman showed up with five pies, and a local doctor dropped off to check on the family.

Said Grace Lee Sung, Sung's wife, to reporters from AP, “My mother in law can’t stop crying every time someone says, ’I’m so sorry for what you’re going through.' It’s just a reminder that — wow, things are not supposed to be this way.”

Top image via screenshot from via Associated Press Youtube